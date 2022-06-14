The 14th annual White Salmon Backyard Half (and four-mile race) is this Saturday, June 18.
The races begin at 9 a.m. with check-in and registration opening at 7 a.m.
The trail half marathon starts at Rheingarten Park in White Salmon. Donations ($35 suggested) benefit the high school cross country program. This event is a fundraiser for White Salmon Cross Country Boosters and the Columbia Gorge Running Club Student Scholarship Fund.
Nearly 300 runners participated last year. The start is at Washington Street and N. Main Avenue.
The course involves a challenging climb and descent with sweeping views of the Columbia River. The trail portion of the half marathon course is about 12.3 miles. The trail portion of the four-mile course is about 2.5 miles and is a small loop on hilly terrain with views. The road portion of the course is about a mile each way to get to and from the trail.
