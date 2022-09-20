Unbeaten Trout Lake made a girls soccer statement last week, when the Mustangs toppled last year’s Class 3A/2A/1A state runner-up Oregon Episcopal School, 2-0, in Portland.
Trout Lake improved to 5-0 on the young season, with a key match scheduled Monday at home against defending state champion Catlin Gabel (result came after print edition deadline).
The second-ranked Mustangs, who have wins over Echo (twice), Irrigon and Umatilla, have outscored opponents, 25-2. The husband-wife coaching team of Sean and Jennie Painter has the Mustangs continuing their momentum from last season, when they finished 7-5 and made the league playoffs in their first year in Oregon girls soccer.
Catlin Gabel entered Monday’s match ranked first in 3A/2A/1A with a 5-1 record, and 2-0 mark in Special District 1. The Eagles’ lone loss was 2-1 to Class 6A St. Mary’s Academy of Portland.
Catlin beat OES for the Oregon small school state title in 2021. Either OES or Catlin Gabel have won 10 of the past 12 state championships, with OES winning the crown five successive years from 2014 to 2018. The Aardvarks finished second in the past two state playoffs.
Trout Lake boys improve to 3-2
The Trout Lake boys take a three-match win streak into their next match, Sept. 27, at Damascus Christian. The Mustangs (3-2 overall, 1-0 league) routed Willamette Valley Christian, 11-2 on Friday. Trout Lake beat Hood River Valley’s JVII team 2-1 on Sept. 14 and Irrigon, 8-4, on Sept. 9.
The Mustangs are playing in the 11-v-11 division of Special District 7.
Horizon Christian off to 1-2 start
Horizon Christian lost 6-4 on Friday at Mannahouse Christian in Portland after leading 4-2 at the half. The Hawks were on the other end of a comeback the day before, when the they erased a 3-1 deficit with three second-half goals. The game-winner came from a Henry Choi header off a corner kick from Alex Dean. Horizon lost its opener, 8-3, at Salem’s Livingstone Adventist Academy, despite senior Arthur Li’s hat trick.
Horizon is playing in the 8-v-8 division of Special District 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.