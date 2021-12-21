The Dalles High Riverhawk girls basketball team is hoping to receive the perfect Christmas present, which would be a couple of wins before the Dec. 25 festive holiday weekend.
The Hawks were focusing on getting wins at home Monday versus Banks and Tuesday against Scappoose to try and end a three-game losing streak (results were after the printed edition deadline).
The Hawks (2-4), guided by first-year Coach Darcey Hodges, suffered a narrow road loss, 41-39, to the Class 3A Dayton Pirates (6-1) Dec. 13, followed by a 55-26 loss to the 6A Sandy Pioneers (2-3) Dec. 16 at Sandy High School. The Hawks play their next non-league contest Dec. 27 versus the 3A Riverdale Mavericks (4-3) in Portland.
“That was a really good game (versus Dayton) and we made some really big steps in that game and we were playing well as a team,” said Hodges. “We were up for a little bit near the end and then we had a couple of fouls and turnovers, which they were able to capitalize on to get the lead.”
The Dalles led 18-15 at halftime and then trailed 29-22 after three quarters. The Hawks had a chance to possibly tie the game at 41-41 and force overtime when junior Natasha Muzechenko (two points) shot a jumper that bounced off the front of the rim at the end of the game. Freshman Sydney Newby led the Hawks in scoring with 14 points and sophomore Keliani Crichton-Tunai added eight.
Against the more experienced Pioneers (seven seniors), the younger Hawks (two seniors) were held to single digit scoring in every quarter. The Dalles led 9-3 after the first quarter, but then Sandy took control in the second, outscoring The Dalles, 20-5, to take a 23-14 halftime lead. The Pioneers’ momentum continued in the third, when they outscored the Hawks 24-8 to take an insurmountable 47-22 advantage after three quarters. Sandy’s 55 points was the most The Dalles has allowed this year.
Newby led the Hawks in scoring with eight, sophomore Zoe LeBreton scored six and freshman Despina Seufalemua scored six points. LeBreton was injured during the game versus Sandy, and she hasn’t practiced recently. Hodges says LeBreton is expected to be ready to play against Riverdale on Monday.
“It could be a pretty tough game against Riverdale, because they won their league title last season,” said Hodges. “The girls are hard workers, and they want to learn and I’m seeing glimpses of greatness as we’re going through the season. They’re continuing to learn more and more every game. Hopefully by the time league starts, we’ll be able to put some stuff together and keep growing and building.”
The Dalles begins its 10-game Intermountain Conference schedule Jan. 14 on the road versus the No. 10 ranked Redmond Panthers (4-4).
