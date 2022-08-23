When the OSAA Class 1A volleyball season begins Aug. 25, one thing is certain: the South Wasco County High Redsides will again be one of the top contenders in the Big Sky League.
The defending Big Sky League West Division Champion Redsides, guided by longtime Coach Susie Miles, have another outstanding team — one seeking to reach the state playoffs for a fifth consecutive year. The Redsides started practice Aug. 15 in preparation for their 2 p.m. Aug. 26 season opener at home versus Open Door Christian Academy.
“We have a lot of girls returning this year, including Kylie Iverson, who was recently named to a list of 1A/2A players to watch across the state,” said Miles. “Our goal is to win the district title and then advance to the state tournament. The girls are really excited, and I think we’re going to have a great season. I’m really excited, too, so we’re all looking forward to the season. We have a really great group of girls and they’ve been playing together for eight years.”
South Wasco and Open Door played Oct. 23, 2021, in a first-round state playoff match that the Redsides won, 3-2, in Maupin. It should be another evenly played match as both teams have most of their players returning this year. The Huskies, of Troutdale, finished 10-8 and lost just two seniors to graduation. The Redsides lost seniors Holly Miles and Hailey Anderson to graduation, but they returned most of their core group that was ranked No. 16 and finished with an 8-1 record and 18-8 overall after losing a second-round playoff road game to the Damascus Christian High Eagles.
“The girls played outdoor volleyball throughout the summer; we’ve had open gym workouts and some of the girls have been doing strength training programs to help improve their health,” said Miles. “They have a very strong desire to be successful. They know that they have to put in time outside of the season in order to do well during the season.”
The Redsides have an experienced squad led by seniors Tracy Magill, Ella Smith, Iverson, Lois Shetler and Sadie McCoy. Juniors Espi Baca, Anabell Udey, Julie Hull, and Hannah Babcock will also play key roles in helping provide the Redsides with a strong team.
“Our goal is to be the best team in the Big Sky Conference, and I know that the girls have the heart and dedication and the drive to do that,” said Miles. “There’s going to be some good competition from other teams, including Dufur, Ione, and Condon. Sherman might have an improved team, too. We look at every match knowing that we’ll have good competition, and you can’t overlook any team. I have two great assistant coaches in Terry Stark and Shelley Iverson and they’re awesome and I love having them on our staff.”
The Redsides will actually play two matches Aug. 26, as they’ll meet the Condon High Blue Devils at 4 p.m. Condon finished with a 5-7 Big Sky League record and was 6-10 overall in 2021. The Redsides will also have another home game Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. versus the Weston-McEwen High TigerScots of the Class 2A Blue Mountain Conference.
South Wasco’s 23-game regular season schedule concludes Oct. 15, and it includes four tournaments. The Redsides’ 15-game Big Sky schedule begins Sept. 13 with a 5 p.m. home game against Lyle/Wishram.
