When the OSAA Class 1A volleyball season begins Aug. 25, one thing is certain: the South Wasco County High Redsides will again be one of the top contenders in the Big Sky League.

The defending Big Sky League West Division Champion Redsides, guided by longtime Coach Susie Miles, have another outstanding team — one seeking to reach the state playoffs for a fifth consecutive year. The Redsides started practice Aug. 15 in preparation for their 2 p.m. Aug. 26 season opener at home versus Open Door Christian Academy.

