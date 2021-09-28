The No. 14 ranked South Wasco County High Redsides continue to be the top contender in the Class 1A volleyball Big Sky League following a 3-2 win over the Dufur High Rangers in a first-place showdown Sept. 24 at Dufur High School.
The Rangers came into the contest with the momentum from winning six of their past seven contests, including a 3-0 victory over the Horizon Christian/Trout Lake Hawks Sept. 21 in Hood River. The Rangers (3-1 Big Sky, 6-6 overall), guided by Coach Teresa Morris, had home-court advantage and were hoping to get an upset win over the Redsides (4-0 Big Sky, 9-5 overall).
“It was a close match and we lost the tie-breaking fifth set 15-13, but it sure was a good game,” said Morris. “We don’t have many players (eight total) this year, that’s for sure, which makes it kind of tough. We were shorthanded (just seven players available) and we were missing one player because of COVID, so that made things difficult for us.”
The two evenly matched squads split the first four sets to set up a thrilling tiebreaker.
Dufur plays the 13th-ranked Crane Mustangs (8-9) in its next contest at 5 p.m. at Crane High School. South Wasco faced the Horizon Christian/Trout Lake Hawks in a nonleague contest Tuesday (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Redsides meet the Dayville/Monument Tigers (1-2) in their next contest Friday at 5 p.m. at Dufur High School, followed by a 5 p.m. contest Oct. 5 versus the Glenwood/Klickitat Eagles (1-2 Big Sky, 6-2 overall) at South Wasco High in Maupin.
South Wasco competed in the eight-team Mustang Classic Tournament Sept. 25 at Mohawk High School in Marcola. In their first match at 9 a.m., the Redsides faced a strong Class 2A team in the No. 10 ranked Bonanza Antlers (10-7). The first-place team in the Southern Cascade League (3-0) beat South Wasco, 2-0.
In their second game, the Redsides defeated the Yoncalla Eagles (4-7), 2-0. South Wasco then met one of the strongest teams that they have played all season in its third game — Class 2A Reedsport. The Braves (11-4), the first-place team from the Sunset Conference at 4-1, won, 3-1.
In other Big Sky play, Glenwood/Klickitat won 3-0 over the Lyle/Wishram Cougar JV squad Sept. 21 at Lyle High School. The Eagles faced Dufur at home Tuesday (result was after the printed edition deadline). Glenwood/Klickitat’s next contest is a home game Thursday at 5 p.m. versus Horizon Christian/Trout Lake (2-5).
The Eagles have two straight on the road, beginning with an Oct. 1, 5 p.m. game versus the Condon Blue Devils (2-1 league, 3-6), followed by a 5 p.m. contest Oct. 5 against South Wasco.
Horizon Christian/Trout Lake won 3-0 over The Dalles High Riverhawks freshman squad Sept. 24 at the Wahtonka gym. The Hawks’ next game is Friday at 5 p.m. versus The Dalles freshmen at Horizon Christian High in Hood River.
The Sherman High Huskies (2-2 league, 5-3) won on the road 3-0 over the Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler Loggers (0-5 league, 2-7) Sept. 21. In a grueling schedule with four games in eight days, the Huskies faced the No. 6 ranked Echo Cougars (2-0 league, 9-3) Tuesday at Echo High School (result was after the printed edition deadline).
Sherman then plays a 5 p.m. home game Thursday versus the Ione/Arlington Cardinals (4-2 league, 6-5), followed by an Oct. 2 tournament at Damascus Christian High School. The Huskies then meet the Bickleton Pirates (0-3 league, 1-5) Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. at Bickleton High School. The Pirates play a 5 p.m. contest Thursday at Condon.
Commented