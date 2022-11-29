CHS GBX

Bruin senior guard Maggie Bryan will be play a large role for Columbia this season. Last year, Bryan was named to the second-team all-league.

 Walker Sacon

There will be some unusual familiarity in the Bruin basketball system this winter, whenever the Columbia High girls’ team takes the court. The unusual part stems from the fact that the team has an entirely new coaching staff, albeit one that is very familiar with its players.

First-year Head Coach Justin Frazier and assistant Clinton Curtis have been long-time youth coaches for various Gorge sports, including traveling basketball. Chris Lloyd and Rebecca Scully will coach the CHS junior varsity program.