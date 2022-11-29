There will be some unusual familiarity in the Bruin basketball system this winter, whenever the Columbia High girls’ team takes the court. The unusual part stems from the fact that the team has an entirely new coaching staff, albeit one that is very familiar with its players.
First-year Head Coach Justin Frazier and assistant Clinton Curtis have been long-time youth coaches for various Gorge sports, including traveling basketball. Chris Lloyd and Rebecca Scully will coach the CHS junior varsity program.
Frazier said, “Player turnout is up over the past few years,” with 21 out for the two teams. “The interesting thing about this year is the lack of sophomores and juniors,” he said of his six seniors, two sophomores, one junior and 12 freshmen.
Columbia was 3-13 last year, 2-6 in Trico League play. Eatonville ended Columbia’s 2021-22 season at district, topping the Bruins, 41-33. Frazier took over the program from since retired coach/athletic director Howard Kreps, leading the players through a short summer league season.
Frazier said that summer program set the tone for this season. “This work set the tone and those that participated came in day 1 ready to work,” he said. “The great thing about these girls is that they show up every practice, put their work boots on and get the job done.”
Five Bruin seniors have been playing basketball together since fifth grade: Sidney Aman, Sophia Acosta, Ella Reed, Teagan Blankenship, and Maggie Bryan. Aman was second-team all-league as a sophomore and first team last season. Bryan was first-team all-league her sophomore and junior years. Reed was a second-team, all-Trico player as a sophomore and honorable mention last season. The core senior group is joined by senior transfer, Sonya Rubio, who led Lyle in scoring and rebounding a year ago.
“They have a great foundation formed by playing all through middle school,” Frazier said. “Together they form a very strong group of leaders who know how to work hard. They are definitely leading by example and showing the young freshman the right way to play the game.”
Frazier said returning varsity sophomore Sheyenne Antis and freshman Sara Miller round out the eight players who will see the bulk of the varsity minutes this year.
Frazier said, “As a staff, we emphasize positive attitude, effort, and competition. Effort, attitude and being competitive are the key things you can control. We want the girls to compete in every drill which will directly transfer to the games.
“Wins and losses are hard to control but will take care of themselves if positivity is your core value.”
Columbia’s non-league schedule includes a road trip to play at Class 4A Camas. “This will also help us prepare for the Trico League top teams,” Frazier said.
“This league is tough, and we are limited in the height department,” the coach added. “Our style will be an up-tempo, high-energy approach that will be fun to watch. We have a core group of quick, scrappy girls who aren’t afraid to mix it up with the best this league has to offer.”
