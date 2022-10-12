The Dalles High cross country team finished second in the boys and girls races Oct. 5 at the Mustang Invite at Thompson Race near Heppner.
Pasco (WA.) won the boys race with 47 points, while the Riverhawks were second with 58. Enterprise won the girls meet over The Dalles, 38-69. There were eight scoring teams in the boys competition and five in the girls.
Juan Diego Contreras led The Dalles with his first-place finish in 15 minutes, 49 seconds and teammate Leo Lemann was third in 16:25. The top seven runners for The Dalles also included: sophomore Egan Ziegenhagen, 14th in 17:57; sophomore Vincent Ziegenhagen, 19th in 18:28; senior Kayden McCavic, 21st in 19:02; frosh Tyson Long, 22nd in 19:07; and sophomore Caleb Caldwell, 25th in 19:13.
The Dalles girls were led once again by sophomore Alaina Casady, who was fourth in 20:50. Also scoring points for the Riverhawks were: senior Fiona Dunlop (14th, 23:14); sophomore Ruby Jaimes Mora (16th, 23.32); senior Lucy Booth (17th, 23:36); and sophomore Nayelie Vergara (26th, 24:27).
The Dalles competes in the Estacada Invitational on Oct. 13 at McIver State Park. The Riverhawks will run in one more meet, at Birch Creek in Pendleton on Oct. 19, and then return to McIver for the Oct. 26 Tri-Valley Conference championship races.
