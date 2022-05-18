The Dalles High Riverhawks took eighth place in the OSAA Class 5A boys golf state tournament May 16-17 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis with a score of 706. Corvallis won the 5A championship with a score of 633.
The Hawks were led by junior Joe Codding, who shot a first round score of 81, followed by his second round score of 83 for a two-round total of 164. Codding recorded an individual 19th place overall finish in the tournament. The Hawks five-member squad included Keeler Lawson, who shot a 170, followed by Kenneth Miller at 180 and senior Chase Sam shot 183 in his final tournament of his The Dalles High School career. Chase’s brother Connor shot a score of 197.
The Hood River Valley High duo of Keirnan Chown and freshman Davis Kerr also competed individually. Chown shot an 89 and 84 for a 173 total and a 31st place finish. Kerr shot 88 and 89 for a 187 score.
In the girls golf Class 5A tourney May 16-17 at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell, Katelyn Vassar of The Dalles High, shot 100 in the first round, followed by a 97 second round score for a 197 and a 13th place individual finish.
The Dufur High Rangers took fifth place in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf state tourney at Eagle Crest Ridge Resort in Redmond May 16-17. Dufur’s Tora Timinsky had an outstanding performance while shooting 77 in the first round and 74 in the second round for a 151 score and a third place individual finish.
Timinsky concluded the season with 7-1 overall individual mark and it was the first time that she didn’t win a tournament this season. Timinsky finished just four strokes behind girls individual state champion Riley Hammerickson of St. Mary’s with 147. The Ranger golfers who also helped contribute to the impressive fifth place finish included Molly Cochenour (226), Amelie Dearmond (228), Allie Masterson (247), Piper Neal (118) and Hanna Troendle (122).
