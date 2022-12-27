TD Wrestling seniors

The Dalles’ senior wrestlers were honored on Senior Night, Dec. 15. Pictured left to right are Aiden Marx, Nathan Pyles and Maise Bandel-Ramirez. Mike Weber photo

 Mike Weber

Competing in their first home meet in three years, The Dalles High Riverhawk boys and girls wrestling teams celebrated senior night Dec. 15 in the four-team The Dalles Invitational. Fittingly, it was Riverhawk seniors Aiden Marx and Maise Bandel-Ramirez who had outstanding performances to highlight the event at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym.

The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Jake Abrams and assistant coach Coach Paul Beasley, had 10 grapplers participating, which was the highest number of athletes that they had in a meet this year to that point.