Columbia High’s Sawyer Muehlbauer won four of six matches at last weekend’s Muilenburg tournament at La Grande High School.
The 170-pound sophomore lost in the second round before reeling off three straight wins by pin to advance to the consolation championship. Ty McLaughlin of Elgin defeated Muehlbauer, 3-1, in that sudden victory match. McLaughlin placed in the Oregon Class 2A/1A state tournament this past winter.
Muehlbauer, who improved his season record to 10-3, won three consolation matches, all by first-round falls, over Dana Bazan of Eatonville, Jacob Ostendorf of Eatonville, and Halen Kammerzell of Hermiston. The Columbia High wrestler won his first-round match by pin over McAlister Cooper of Idaho’s Bishop Kelly. Willie Sudderth of Weiser High of Idaho topped Muehlbauer by fall in the second round.
Columbia High, which is going through a stretch of illness and injuries, had two other wrestlers compete in the 20-team meet: Holden Uffelman lost the only match he wrestled at 126 pounds; and Calvin Andrews lost two matches at 145 pounds after receiving a first-round bye.
Host La Grande won the tournament.
Columbia returns to action this Saturday at 8 a.m. in White Salmon when the Bruins host a four-way tourney.
