Columbia High’s Sawyer Muehlbauer won four of six matches at last weekend’s Muilenburg tournament at La Grande High School.

The 170-pound sophomore lost in the second round before reeling off three straight wins by pin to advance to the consolation championship. Ty McLaughlin of Elgin defeated Muehlbauer, 3-1, in that sudden victory match. McLaughlin placed in the Oregon Class 2A/1A state tournament this past winter.