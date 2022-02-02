TEAM OF THE WEEK:
1. Patrick Olson801
2. Jeff Miller751
3. Bryan Mason744
4. Nancy Asai727
5. Ken Thornton705
3,728 total pins
The pins took quite a beating in last week’s bowling leagues at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. Scoring seems to get better each week. The big scores on our five-person Team of the Week confirms it, in fact, this may be the highest scoring Team of the Week ever.
Proprietor Patrick Olson led the parade of big shooters with a brilliant 801 three-game series that he fashioned in the Monday Industrial league. For most of us, a 600 series is mighty good and racking up a 700 is even better, but an 800 is special. You don’t see many of them; in fact, this is only the second one at the lanes this season. None were shot last season.
Let’s try to put it into perspective. Doing the math, an 800 three-game series means you’ve got to average a mind boggling 267 pins per game. That’s a lot of strikes, at least 24 in three games, or a strike about 80% of the time. Most of us would be lucky to get eight strikes in three games. This is Patrick’s fourth career 800. We asked him what was the secret to his success and he replied with a shrug, stating, “I bowl a lot.”
That’s true, he’s been an avid bowler for more than 35 years now, so it appears the lesson here is practice makes perfect.
The next three stars on our fab five are also familiar names in the upper echelon of Hood River bowling. Jeff Miller is Mr. Bowling here, and he’s widely recognized as one of the best in the business. He’s been the number one guy for as long as we can remember. Jeff complains all the time that he can’t find the range at Orchard Lanes. Seriously? Last week, he scattered the sticks to the tune of a terrific 751 series in the Fraternal league. And poor Mr. Miller is only averaging 221 this season.
Gosh, that’s terrible. Don’t you feel sorry for his trials and tribulations on the lanes? Of course not. It’s Miller time just about every week at Orchard Lanes.
Postman Bryan Mason is still the hottest bowler in town. In the past month he’s rolled three 700s, averaged 225 pins per game and raised his average 10 pins per game, which isn’t easy to do because he already had a high average and since it’s mid-season, he’s got a lot of games in the book to overcome.
He is definitely delivering the goods now, come snow, sleet, rain or shine! Last week, Bryan’s powerful, down the middle, sharp breaking, pin busting hook produced an awesome 744 series.
We have among our midst a mighty fine bowler named Nancy Asai. For as long as we can remember, she’s been an all-star bowler, every year. Usually, she carries the highest average of all lady bowlers in town. She’s rolled perfect 300 games and every year she terrorizes the pins, producing huge, amazing numbers that exceed that magical 700 level. She did it again last week; her effortless down and in game was clicking like a well-oiled machine in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league, where she notched a beautiful 727 series.
It’s a genuine pleasure to see one of our ladies make the Team of the Week. We’ve said it before, but this is one reason why bowling is such a great game: Women can beat men. Nancy does it often, she is that good. So, get with it ladies, go bowling!
Anchoring our squad of renown is Ken Thornton, who notched his highest series of the season, a 705 in the Industrial league. Ken just returned to league action this season after a long layoff. He’s got oodles of talent. It takes a while to scrape off the rust from being away from the game, but we expect big things from Ken and his latest effort is an indicator that he’s on track to give the pins fits.
Congratulations are also in order for Ryan Pratt in the County league, who shot his first 600 series of the season. Ryan got a tremendous start with a huge 10 strike 287 first game which carried him to a nifty 642 series.
Let’s go bowling everyone!
LEAGUE HIGH SCRATCH GAMES AND SERIES
MONDAY NIGHT INDUSTRIAL:
Patrick Olson: 278,278,245, 801
Ken Thornton: 274, 262, 705
Jeff Miller: 235, 683
Kevin Harris: 235, 669
Lynn Spellman: 246, 660
Nancy Asai: 223, 221, 617
Mike Bosse: 251
Joey Sheirbon: 248
TUESDAY NITE MIXED:
Nancy Asai: 257, 246, 224, 727
Chad Mason: 250, 241, 662
Bob Mason: 257
Shaiyan Wolf: 229
Judy Mason: 227
Ciena Brittle: 212, 201
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON SENIOR COLTS AND FILLIES:
Lynn Spellman: 237, 235, 223, 695
Mick Sherrell: 217
Mike Parke: 214, 205
Jesse Flores: 213
Paul Dethman: 210
Tony Teschner: 200
WEDNESDAY NIGHT FRATERNAL:
Jeff Miller: 278, 246, 751
Bryan Mason: 266, 246, 744
Lynn Spellman: 259, 246, 698
Josh Worth: 241, 663
Ted Rosenberg: 236
Bernie Keys: 212
THURSDAY COUNTY LEAGUE:
Ryan Pratt: 287, 642
Cy Cannon: 218
Rod Pratt: 211
Melissa Werkheiser: 201, 201
