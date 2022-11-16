Kegler's Corner

Congratulations to Pat’s Pro Shop and Mt. Hood Barbeque, who both won the first round in their respective leagues. More importantly, by winning a round, both of these teams get to compete for their league championships, which will be conducted in unique matches at the end of the season.

Going into the Industrial league’s final first round matches last week, three teams — Mid-Columbia Diesel, MTS, and Pat’s Pro Shop — were bunched at the top, separated by only 1 point. We surmised that one of these teams would likely win the first round.