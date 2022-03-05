The No. 16-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawk boys basketball team concluded its finest season in 11 years Friday, losing 59-24 in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs at Churchill High in Eugene.
The Midwestern League Champion No. 2 ranked Lancers (20-5) showed that they’re worthy of their high recognition, as they had a dominating performance vs. the Hawks (11-11). Churchill advances to the 5A state championship tournament March 9-12 at Oregon State University’s Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
The Hawks, guided by Coach Greg Cummings, fell behind early and trailed 18-7 after the first quarter and were down 31-12 at halftime. The Hawks struggled offensively and scored four points in the third, as the Lancers went up 51-17 after three quarters.
“It was the expected outcome by everybody else, but it wasn’t expected by us,” said Cummings. “We just couldn’t get into any kind of rhythm offensively and we struggled defensively. We struggled offensively and we just couldn’t put the ball in the hole and that’s the reality of the game. They’re a very solid and well coached (by Kelly Bokn) team, they’re very athletic and they were just better than us tonight for sure.”
The contest marked the final game of the The Dalles High School basketball career of seniors Jaxon Pullen, David Rodriguez, Noah Kendall and Tristan Bass.
Commented