After a two-plus week layoff and two weather-related postponements, the young Columbia High School softball team is no longer among the state’s unbeaten ranks.
The Bruins (8-2, 0-2) lost a doubleheader on the road Friday at Castle Rock, 10-0 and 15-5. The games were postponed from April 12 and then again on April 14 before some of the springtime Gorge snow cleared and the teams finally hooked up at the end of the week. The Rockets improved to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in league games.
“First game went as we expected,” Coach Jesse Bryan said. “Between the 2.5-week layoff with spring break and the weather that followed, we were rusty and off speed. This was the first pitcher with speed that the girls have faced. It took us most of the first game to catch up and get the bats going. By then it was too late.”
Eighth-grader McKynzi Guinn did exactly what Bryan asked her to do on the mound – use her off-speed pitches to try and keep Castle Rock hitters off balance.
“She went heavy on change ups,” Bryan said. “That was a big task to ask of the eighth grader, and for being 13 years old and facing an experienced team with great hitters she did amazing keeping her composure.”
Josie Dickey pitched the second game, where the Bruin bats woke up somewhat. The highlight was Sydney Aman’s two-run homer in the second inning, which tied the game at the time. But a couple of two-out errors with the bases loaded undid Columbia, as Castle Rock used a seven-run inning to take control of the second game.
“We plan to be back up to speed with the bats and we can hopefully get an outdoor practice in to clean up some stuff on defense,” Bryan said.
Columbia was scheduled to play a doubleheader Tuesday at home against La Center. The two teams will play a single game Friday in La Center. The Bruins continue league play April 26, when they travel to Fort Vancouver High to play Seton Catholic.
