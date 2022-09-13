The Columbia High Bruins girls soccer team opened the 2022 season last week with a 6-0 win against host Goldendale.
Coach Andriana Clayton’s team, which spent much of last season as underdogs in most matches, used its more experienced lineup to overwhelm the Timberwolves.
“We had a great first game,” Clayton said. “The team, as a whole, came into the game focused, aggressive and displayed great teamwork.”
Lisa Quist Jr., an exchange student from the Netherlands, had a hat trick (three goals) plus an assist. Also scoring goals for the Bruins were freshman Sage Witherite, sophomore Sequoia Cohen, and junior Dulce Barajas.
Columbia returns to the pitch on Thursday when the Bruins host Elma at 6 p.m. That contest should be a good barometer of the progress the Bruins made in the offseason; Elma shut out Columbia, 7-0, when the teams played last October.
The Bruins open their 11-game Trico League schedule Sept. 22 with a road game at Stevenson High School.
