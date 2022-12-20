Columbia High won one of four boys dual wrestling matches at a home tourney this past weekend in White Salmon.
The Bruins lost to Evergreen 38-33 and toppled Corbett, 42-12. Riverside beat the Bruins 42-34; and Stevenson won by a 42-36 score.
Tourney highlights included Joshia Steele’s performance at 170 pounds. Steele won all three of his wrestled matches and also picked up a forfeit win. Teammate Sawyer Muehlhauer won his only wrestled match by fall at 182 pounds.
Columbia won three of six wrestled matches against Evergreen: Calvin Andrews won a 14-9 decision at 145 pounds; Liam Cox at 160 and Steele won with first-round pins.
Against Riverside, Cox, Steele and Muehlbauer each won, as did sophomore Austin Johnson, with a second-round pin at 132 pounds. Andrews, Steele, and Aaron Johnson (120 pounds) won by fall against Stevenson. There were only three wrestled matches against Corbett, and two were won by Columbia: Levi Childers at 113 pounds; and Austin Johnson at 132.
Polkinghorn leads Bruin girls at tourney
Columbia High’s Jessica Polkinghorn improved her season record to 7-1 with two pins this past weekend during the Bruins’ five-way dual wrestling tourney Saturday in White Salmon.
Polkinghorn won by fall over teammate Caroline Meinzer and Evergreen’s Kadence Burlson in the tourney — which had a limited number of female wrestlers competing. Columbia’s Cassidy Hipskind split her two matches in the event.
Two weeks ago, Polkinghorn finished second in the 155-pound bracket of the Safeway Girls Buckle Classic in La Grande. She won by two first-round pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals enroute to the title match. There she lost to Hallie Campbell of Columbia High of Nampa, Idaho, by a 10-4 decision.
