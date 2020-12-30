This is the time of the year for new beginnings (and to leave 2020 behind!) and the tradition of making resolutions for a new year. Now hold on. Don’t turn the page! You might believe resolutions are just a waste of time: You’ve lived this long, so why change now?
But think about it. There might be some new habits you want to make or some old ones you want to break. What was your doctor telling you? Maybe join an exercise class when they return or start walking with a friend? Or eat better — by reducing your salt and fat intake? Things you never worried about before, but are now realizing how important they are.
If you decide that New Year’s resolutions might not be such a bad idea, here are nine tips to help from the book “Happiness Project” by Gretchen Rubin.
1. Write your resolution down and be specific. Instead of “make new friends” describe how — such as “start a movie group” or “join an exercise class.”
2. Review your resolution constantly so you won’t forget.
3. Hold yourself accountable. Don’t make excuses.
4. Think big. Make your resolution inspiring and exciting.
5. Or think small. Something simple and doable.
6. Separate your resolution, no matter how small, into manageable tasks.
7. Work on your resolution every day. It is easier to do something consistently than to skip days.
8. Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. The best exercise is the one you will actually do.
9. As mentioned before, don’t make excuses, but if you keep breaking your resolution, no use constantly beating yourself up. Try a different approach that will get you to the same goal.
These are some suggestions to help you set and achieve your goals for a new year. Because as Carl Bard said, “Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.”
And now a fable you may find appropriate for the end of this challenging year.
A Middle Eastern potentate called a meeting of the wise men in his kingdom and he said, “I want you to gather all the world’s knowledge together in one place so that my sons can read it and learn.” The wise men went off, and after a year, they came back with 25 volumes of knowledge. The potentate looked at it and he said, “No. It’s too long. Make it shorter.” So the wise men went off for another year and they came back with one single volume. The potentate looked at it and said, “No. Still too long.” So the wise men went off for another year. When they came back, they gave the potentate a piece of paper with one sentence on it. The single sentence was: “This too shall pass.”
Since I’m finishing this week’s column early because of the Christmas holiday, next week I will mention all those who correctly answered last week’s “Remember When” question. But I do know that last week I missed Patty Burnet, Ruth Radcliffe, Alan Winans and Jerry Phillips.
In 1974, Dick Clark became the host of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — a younger focused competitor to the popular and long-running New Year’s Eve big band broadcasts on CBS. For this week’s “Remember When” question, who was the bandleader for the Royal Canadians that for 50 years at the stroke of midnight played Auld Lang Syne from the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City? Email your answer to www.mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or send it with an album of “the sweetest music this side of Heaven.”
Well, it has been another week looking for the funny side of the street. Until we meet again, be safe, be kind and be amazing.
“The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.”
— Michael Altshuler
(But Michael, where are the flight controls?!)
Nutritious Home delivered meals and pick-ups for anyone over 60.
The Sherman County Senior and Community Center — Call 541-565-3191 by 10:30 a.m. and leave a message with the number of meals needed and the names of each person.
The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels — Call 541-298-8333 before 10:30 a.m., to pick up a meal at noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center.
Hood River Valley Adult Center — To sign up for Meals-on-Wheels call 541-386-2060 and ask for Eric. You can also pick up a drive-thru meal from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Skamania County Senior Services — Call 509-427-3990.
Klickitat County Senior Services — For home-delivered meals call the Goldendale office (509-773-3757) or the White Salmon office (509-493-306).
Pioneer Potlatch meal sites in Wasco and Sherman counties — Call 541-298-4354.
