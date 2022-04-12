Rod Runyon
1 What makes you the best choice for Wasco County Commissioner, Position 3?
Experience. This position truly takes a non-partisan approach. Knowledge of how government should and could work started while in a 25 year financial services career. As a small business owner appointed four years on the City Planning Commission. Elected eight years Port of The Dalles Industrial Development Commission. After I retired, elected two terms to the Wasco County Commission. Chair four of those years. It’s important to lobby legislation on both sides of the aisle that affects our county. Voluntarily served the Association of Oregon Counties Executive Board as treasurer. Committees for Legislative, Human Resources, Transportation and even though a civilian, chosen chair of the Veterans Committee due to my record of local, regional and national advocacy. Served as chair of MC Housing, MCACC Community Action Council and executive board of Mid-Columbia Economic Development. Currently three years on The Dalles City Council. Keeping my skills sharp.
2. Do you support the Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s proposal for a new hospital/athletic field on County owned property in The Dalles? Why or Why not?
The ideas are related but separate. The sports complex concept and fields are projected to be on lands owned currently by Google. They have offered the land to the county as part of Google’s newest development. If that plan goes through then the MCMC conversation will begin in earnest. As stated MCMC is not the controlling factor in the puzzle. Regarding MCMC, I believe that a new facility is a demonstrated need and something worthy of continued discussions as a community. It addresses four of the communities greatest needs: mental health, develop housing at the current site, economic development and recreation lands. The facility we have is more than 50 years old and has out grown it’s footprint. Each project will be required to submit traffic plans and make traffic alterations. I am for the project but there are many questions ahead.
3. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout the Gorge. What role do you believe Wasco County is able to play in finding solutions and what solutions do you support?
All communities in Wasco County have this struggle. Not long ago, multiple listing service had more than 200 homes on it. The same service in one recent week had only 20. The market drives prices. Less available product, an expanded need and the price rises. Affordability is a casualty. I served as Wasco County’s representative on the Mid-Columbia Housing Board for eight years, chair about half of that time, serving three Oregon counties and two Washington counties. Public-Private partnerships were a large part of our portfolio. Building and buying apartment complexes and homes during that time for those of lower income. Commissioners help by representing the people. Commissioners, if they so choose and I did, have the ear of state and federal representatives. It’s all about funding for the county or its cities as recipients. The county can help direct funds to form partnerships through different sources.
4. Homelessness is also a community concern in Wasco County. Is this a county issue and if so what solutions do you support?
Concerns of citizens within and outside the communities are always a county issue. Cities will take the lead. That doesn’t mean the county is totally on the sidelines. As former county representative on the Board of Mid Columbia Community Action Council and the chair, MCCAC is on the front lines. As the citizens representative I was involved in decisions that improved homelessness. Funds to reduce hunger. Giving folks a leg up is where it starts. As current city councilor eight pallet shelters came up. I asked the question, “How many of those shelters could go there?” (16), each with two beds. I proposed we should max it out. Through MCCAC management it progressed into a transitional facility. The proposed Navigation Center goes to another level. In the drawing board stage. The benefits could be immense. I also support vertical housing concepts where unused second floors could provide opportunity.
5. What do you see as the county’s greatest need /priority going forward?
Economic development after pandemic is at the top of the list. We have some ground to gain back. The same concepts mentioned in the questions above of working as a commissioner with our state legislators to move funds our way will and has improved what communities have to offer. I was honored to be asked to speak and help break ground on Maupin’s Civic Center. That project was tremendous and shows what can be done by reaching out and working together. As a past member of the executive board of MCEDD, that agency is a strong leader in organizing and orchestrating concepts that bring business and industry together. I look forward to that role again and leading when given the opportunity. Being willing to listen and take the time to work together to move ideas forward is a hallmark of my roles.
