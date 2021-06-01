If there was a Class 1A Big Sky League District Tournament this year, the South Wasco County High Redsides girls basketball team would definitely be considered as the top contender to win the championship.
Unfortunately, that’s not the case because the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted normal winter sports like basketball, wrestling and swimming, which are currently having a short spring season as mandated by the OSAA.
The Lady Redsides (2-0), guided by Coach Carly Johnson, began their nine-game schedule May 25 with a 55-34 home win over the Sherman Huskies (0-3). That marked exactly 15 months since their last contest — a 69-52 loss to the Country Christian Cougars in an OSAA first-round state tournament playoff game on Feb. 25, 2020. The Redsides followed their 2021 opener with a 56-16 win over the Horizon Christian Hawks last Friday at Horizon Christian High School in Hood River.
“I could not be more thrilled that we get to play basketball this year,” said Johnson. “The season was in doubt and just a couple of weeks before it started, I was still wondering if we were even going to have a season. The girls have the mindset that they were going to play, but it was still hard to think that we wouldn’t have one, so I’m very, very grateful that they have the opportunity to play some games. We have some really dedicated athletes, such as Holly Miles, who would do track practice early in the morning before school and then practice with the basketball team after school. They just love sports, and they love having the opportunity to play and they’ll do anything they can to be here.”
South Wasco, led by the senior duo of Jade McCoy (game-high 16 points) and Destiny Mora-Lopez (eight points), took control early and built a 17-7 at the end of the first quarter. The highly regarded Redsides held the Hawks to single digit scoring in every quarter.
“I’m having so much fun, it’s a real short season, but I’m so glad that we’re able to play basketball,” said McCoy. “I’m so glad that we have a season, because it would be really sad if we didn’t have one, especially for the seniors. We’ve had two real good games to start the season. We are going to go undefeated, but our main goal is to just have fun. We have such a short season, and we have an amazing group of freshmen. Sports is, like, super helpful to mental health and so to be back out here playing definitely helps us. We’re just so proud of what we’ve become already after having seven days of practice.”
South Wasco sophomore Kylie Iverson (14 points) and freshman Anabell Udey (14 points) also helped contribute offensively for the Redsides, who outscored the Hawks 13-3 in the second quarter to build a 30-10 halftime lead. The Redsides led 46-12 at end of the third and then continued their momentum in the fourth to get the lopsided win. Freshman Julie Hull scored six points and sophomore Sadie McCoy had two points for the Redsides.
“I’m happy to be playing basketball and it’s great to have an opportunity to go out on the court once again with my teammates,” said Mora-Lopez. “It’s just great to be back. We did pretty well, working on our offense and working together as a team. It’s just good to play any team in general, but things have been going pretty good so far. I think just, like, every team out there, we are all struggling through some adversity right now. Just being out on the court right now is truly a blessing.”
South Wasco traveled on the road for a Memorial Day game against the Culver Bulldogs (0-2) and Tuesday against the Echo Cougars (1-2) (results came after the printed edition deadline). The Redsides’ next game is Friday at home, 4:30 p.m. versus the Dufur Rangers (1-1).
“It’s kind of a different basketball season, because we won’t have a district title to play for, but I’m still very excited,” said Johnson. “The competition is still there and I feel like the girls are ready to play games and not just have scrimmages, so they really have a competitive spirit in them. We have a strong and talented team that will come to practice and work hard every day.
, so I think we’re going to compete really well. We have the same group of girls on our team that played in the state playoffs last year and we also have a really aggressive group of freshmen (Espi Baca, Alex Jimenez, Hannah Babcock, Hull, Udey). I’m excited that I get to coach them this year and it’s going to be fun.”
The Hawks, guided by Coach Joe Petshow, are a young, inexperienced squad that had only seven players available. Horizon had one freshman, five sophomores and junior Gus Decker (team-high eight points) in the lineup against the much stronger Redsides.
“Coach Johnson has done a good job with her program,” said Petshow. “She has a great mix of players, including a few younger players who have played a lot of basketball already, despite their ages. They play hard and seem to really enjoy the game - and each other. We have one player (Decker) who has played varsity basketball before this season. Most of our players have never player organized basketball - of any kind.”
Because they didn’t have a girls team the previous two seasons, it marked Horizon’s first girls basketball game since 2018. Horizon’s next contest is Wednesday at 6 p.m. against the Trout Lake Mustangs (5-0) at Trout Lake High School, followed by a rematch with the Mustangs at home June 7 at 6 p.m. The Hawks then meet Dufur June 8 at 6 p.m. at Dufur High School.
“Overall, we’re blessed to have a team again at Horizon,” said Petshow. “We had a very successful track and field season here and are hoping to have all our players next week for their first practice together - ever. That said, because of the compressed schedule, most of our games will be practices, as well. Our team has great leaders, especially in the classroom. One thing we can count on, and I think that showed tonight, is effort. They don’t understand all the nuances of the game, but they want to learn, and they will never quit. Because of that, they will have success.”
Dufur, guided by Coach Nathan Morris, started a nine-game schedule May 21 and lost at home 44-36 to the Ione/Arlington Cardinals (2-1). The Rangers bounced back and won 39-38 over Echo May 26. Dufur's 12-player squad includes seniors Jessica Brown, Kassiah Chamness and Kierstin White. The Rangers also have one freshman (Hayley Peterson), one sophomore (Allie Masterson and seven juniors.
Dufur meets neighboring county rival Sherman Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Dufur High School, followed by another area rivaly matchup Friday at 4:30 p.m. against the Redsides at South Wasco County High School in Maupin. Dufur meets Horizon at home June 8 at 6 p.m.
Sherman, guided by Coach Gary Lewis, opened an eight-game schedule May 18 and lost 46-27 to Ione/Arlington. The Huskies then lost 56-25 at home May 24 to Echo, followed by a 55-34 loss May 25 to South Wasco. Sherman’s next contest is Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Dufur, followed by a rematch with Ione/Arlington at home June 8 at 6 p.m.
The Huskies’ 11-member team includes seniors Grace Poirier and Mercedez Cardona along with four freshmen, three sophomores and juniors Cali Johnson and Allie Marker.
