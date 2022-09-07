Red in the Morning

Morning sun burns red from wildfire smoke as it rises above a cliff overlooking Mill Creek, south of The Dalles, on Friday. The closest active wildfire was the 200 acre 821 PV wildfire in Sherman County, according to the state of Oregon wildfire map.  However, 45 wildfires were actively burning in the state, with 41,275 acres burned as of Sept. 2. Residents throughout the Gorge were advised to beware of unhealthy air quality over the Labor Day weekend.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

City concerns

The City of White Salmon’s website reflects the population to be more than 5,731. This is 3,030 more than the actual population of 2,701. I informed the city of this error almost a year ago but it hasn’t been changed.