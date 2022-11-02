Non-partisan League
The League of Women Voters is non-partisan and avoids hosting a forum for a single candidate, so it is not “shocking” that the Klickitat County sheriff candidates night was canceled (“Hard on Crime…”, Oct. 26). It was canceled because the incumbent Klickitat County Sheriff, who had committed to participate, declined just two days before the event.
Janet Holen
White Salmon
Thanks
Thanks for the recent series of articles about bees by Flora Gibson. It was enjoyable to have some interesting and in-depth information about these important insects. Good job!
Jim White
Trout Lake
Throw the bums out
Not satisfied with the direction of the country? National polls show that three-quarters of the country feels the same way but hardly anyone has the same idea about which direction to go. So, in the midterms, it's time to throw the bums out, but which bums? The previous administration gave us tax breaks for the rich, a hot stock market, and conservative judges for anti-abortion advocates. Oh, and Trump gave us Jan. 6, 2021, lest we forget.
Biden gave us COVID Financial Relief, restored faith in Rule of Law, and passed an Infrastructure Rebuilding Plan. McConnell’s do nothing, pass nothing, “Trumpian” Congressional Minority now blames Biden and Democrats for inflation, crime and open borders, but still has no party platform, no fix for anything, and it never has. Today, the Republican idea of small government appears to embrace no government at all, if not mob rule. Not fair, you say?
Okay then, who will not agree, a fair society provides equal opportunity and equal treatment under the law? To achieve such fairness, some of us want more, some less, some much less government. But it's tricky to get it right. How much the government lends and spends and how it upholds the law is the work of legislatures, our courts, and our political leaders, both conservative and progressive. Sometimes less is more.
If voters elect leaders with actual plans to fix problems, we all win. When voters hold leaders accountable for their promises, their misdeeds, and their lies, we all win. But we need to ask honest questions: Is it really less government, or more government, to create laws that deny a women’s right to have an abortion?
Maybe we need to ask, are we all living in the same factual reality? Try taking a look at sources of information outside your favorite news outlets. And then try talking to some neighbors that you normally don't talk to, and remember, name calling and slogans don’t fix problems. We all want to see and be seen, and be respected for our thoughts and ideas, if not for our values and beliefs.
James McKee
The Dalles
Raz Mason for hope and safety
I want every Oregonian to have hope for the future, feel safe in their homes, and feel confident that their elected representatives are working on their behalf. That's why I support Raz Mason for Oregon Senate District 26.
Raz believes that hope hinges on ensuring a high quality of life in our district and on boosting community cohesion. Related to this, she believes we must recognize the essential contributions of our small to medium-sized agricultural producers and do whatever is in our power to support their interests.
Raz also believes climate change complicates our already complicated lives in areas such as potential crop failures, wildfires, and flooding. And, while she doesn't pretend to know all the answers to these and other complicated issues, she does know, and I agree, that we will only find them by working together across the aisle.
I am also very impressed by Raz's views on public safety. As she says on her website, one of her priorities will be to "improve public safety through a multi-faceted approach that supports both community-based law enforcement and mental health.” I could not agree more with the need for a multi-faceted approach. There are no simple answers to complicated issues, and Raz seems to get the fact that people need to work together to find them.
And every bit as important to me, and possibly to you, is that Raz is committed to protecting the rights of women to make their own reproductive choices.
Raz would be a welcome addition to and would add a fresh voice to our state senate. Please take a moment to learn more about Raz Mason's campaign to become the next state senator for District 26 by visiting her website, masonfororegon.com.
Pat Case
Hood River
Confidence in Kotek
Homelessness is one of our country’s biggest challenges, and there are no simple solutions. But my confidence is in the compassion, concern and competence of Tina Kotek when it comes to this and other big problems.
Tina helped to protect renters from evictions and homeowners from foreclosures from the earliest days of the pandemic. She has a strong track record of leadership to fund expanded mental health and addiction services, emergency shelter space, and affordable housing. I’ll be proud to cast my vote for Tina Kotek for governor of Oregon, and I hope my neighbors and fellow Oregonians will agree.
Cindy Allen
Hood River
Why vote?
Times that try our souls can be expected to see us turning away, and these are such times.
All the shouting and division among those who found their way into public leadership positions is not attractive. It is repulsive, and turning away is usually a reasonable response.
But not now, because of what may happen if we ignore the noise.
Until recently, elections were presumed by nearly all of us to be “free and fair.” Challenges and contests were rare, and when they happened, irregularities were the exception. Now, we have candidates who will only accept election results if they win.
You may have noticed that those who take that position are nearly all of one party.
Former President Donald J. Trump introduced this novel position, and has stuck with it despite losing more than 60 court cases.
Threats and violence have become part of the mix among election deniers, causing great anxiety among those charged with maintaining free and fair elections.
Those people are all local officials, county clerks, dependent on volunteers to help them do what we have all taken for granted for many years. They work in systems that have matured through those years under the watchful eyes of political contestants of many stripes.
Oregon has been a national leader in elections systems. Voting by mail has eliminated the long lines we see in other states. Years of oversight and action by the Secretary of State and the Oregon legislature have resulted in trusted and reliable election outcomes.
Trust in our election system has been earned, but is now being challenged by people unwilling to accept defeat. Distrust is being earned by election deniers refusing to accept facts. Their goal is to deny and discourage, all to reduce the number who might not vote their way in a free and fair election.
Our history demonstrates that Oregon and the other United States have done well as a democracy. A belief that all of us are created equal and are entitled to participate in our government is the foundation of that democracy.
Why vote? Your vote on Nov. 8 and at every election thereafter will help assure we can continue to participate in a flourishing and healthy representative democracy. Not voting will reward bad behavior and be an admission of defeat.
Keith Mobley
Dufur
Election concerns
Elections are coming up and there is certainly a list of items to be concerned about.
Just some numbers to think about. In January 2021, the inflation rate was 1.4%. In August 2022, the inflation rate was 8.3% (U.S. inflation calculator). Off my messy desk I pulled two gas receipts from the same station and the same fuel. On May 27, 2020, my diesel was $2.359/gallon, and on April 12, 2022, my price was $5.199/gallon. An increase of 120%, considerably higher than the inflation rate, and the future does not look much better. So far this year, through Sept. 30, 2022, my IRA account is down 21.4%, that is pretty hard to make up any way you look at it.
Elections should not be single issue.
Ask yourself, am I better off now than I was two years ago? So, as you vote, remember that the people and the policies they represent, that you vote for, have consequences.
Steve Nybroten
White Salmon
Power of the vote
When will the voters of the Second Congressional District wake up and realize that they can use the power of the vote in order to change the economic future of the district? On 10 occasions (20 years), the voters in the district reelected Greg Walden as their congressman. Walden was a "folksy" guy who held numerous town halls at which he made his constituents think that he was doing a great job for them in Washington, D.C.
Walden retired from office in 2019, leaving the district at the same level of poverty as he found it during his first term in office. In 2019, the voters elected Cliff Bentz to the position. Bentz has proved to be a "clone" of Walden, maybe worse. So far, Bentz is a reliable "no" vote for legislation that would benefit our district.
Bentz voted "no" on the infrastructure bill that is providing funds to repair roads and bridges in the district (thank you Democrats), as well as providing funds for potential business start-ups.
He voted "no" on the PACT Act, a bill that provided health care to Veterans exposed to toxic burn piles while deployed. He voted "NO" on the bill to cap the cost of insulin (hope you never get diabetes) and the list goes on.
We have a choice on Nov. 8. Vote for Dr. Col. Joe Yetter, a retired Army doctor and farmer, who understands the needs of the people of the Second Congressional District and will work for the betterment of the district.
Sue Petersen
Pendleton
Stephenson for labor commissioner
Ensuring equity and preventing discrimination in the workplace are vital both for Oregon’s businesses and our workforce. Christina Stephenson is the person to lead the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI). The BOLI Commissioner, AKA Labor Commissioner, is a nonpartisan role, and it’s no accident that Christina has broad support from Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. A former legislator, she is a civil rights attorney who understands what employers, workers, and their families need. BOLI’s role is to work with educators, government, businesses, unions, advocacy groups and others to ensure a skilled and effective Oregon workforce.
Christina Stephenson has already worked effectively with BOLI and these partners for years, and is now poised to lead as Oregon’s Labor Commissioner. Please fill in your ballot to elect Christina!
Elizabeth Kendall
Hood River
Follow the money
Before you vote, consider what Republicans have done for your pocketbook. Since 1980 median household income has increased less than 20%, while average GDP increased over 50%. In other words, the rich and ultra-rich have consistently collected 30% more than their share of our economic growth.
In the 1980s Republicans began preaching “trickle-down” economics, which theorizes that funding companies and investors creates more jobs and overall economic growth. But all economists now agree that trickle-down doesn’t work — it just makes the rich richer.
In 2017 Republicans got control of Congress and the White House, so the first bill they passed was… a $1 trillion trickle-down tax cut for corporations. The stock market soared, because 80% of the tax cut flowed directly to investors via stock buybacks. If you’re in the top 1%, you got a giant windfall; if you’re in the bottom 90%, you got screwed once again. In the richest country in history.
Now Democrats control Congress and the White House. The first big bill they passed will spend $1.1 trillion on building and maintaining infrastructure — the roads, bridges, broadband, etc., that create jobs and save time and money for all of us. This was years overdue and passed with bipartisan support. Their second big bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, will spend $370 billion on upgrading the US to clean energy so that we can compete with China and Europe.
No Republicans supported this bill, because their campaign money from oil and gas companies wants you buying $5 per gallon gasoline forever. But the future of energy is clean, like $1per gallon equivalent fuel costs for electric vehicles, lower electricity costs from wind and solar farms, lower costs from electrifying buildings, lower healthcare costs, and more.
Unless Oregon elects the wrong governor, both Oregon and Washington state governments are also strongly supportive of clean energy adoptions that will save households thousands of dollars annually. Why don’t Republicans support this? Why have fossil-fuel companies lied to us since the 1980s? Follow the money.
Eric Strid
White Salmon
Waymire for sheriff
Based on my experience as a retired judge, retired parole officer and retired police sergeant, I recommend all Skamania County voters to vote for David Waymire as your next Skamania County Sheriff. I’ve examined the candidate’s information in the Voters’ Pamphlet, newspaper stories and candidate mailings. I’ve known him personally since 1995 and communicated with him on Municipal Court matters. He displays a loyalty to the community and is dedicated to leading the Sheriff’s Office as a professional law enforcement officer.
Waymire has the qualifications necessary and the leadership experience. Waymire holds the position of Chief Deputy, 19 years since 2004 and been employed with the Sheriff’s Office for 27 years. This I see is a major display of his leadership, qualifications and organizational ability that I do not see in any of the other candidates.
Bill Nix
Underwood
Reasons to vote Republican
Reasons to vote Republican: Elimination of women’s productive healthcare by completely banning abortion nationwide with no exceptions. Elimination of access to contraception and to chemical abortion. Elimination of Social Security and of Medicare/Medicade. Elimination of all taxes on corporations and of the rich. Allowance of the banning of books and of sex education in schools and public libraries. Elimination of any mention of alternate lifestyles, including gay and gender differences in schools or at all. Allowance of parents to sue any school or teacher who mentions the same. Allowance of the teaching of only Christianity in schools. Elimination of the divide between Church and State. Ban any mention of slavery or the actual history of the Civil War and again allow parents to sue any school or teacher who mentions the same. The impeachment of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for whatever reason Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy decides. The impeachments of Attorney General Merrick Garland for investigating Donald Trump and prosecuting anyone who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection and the attack on the U.S. Capitol. This list is not inclusive.
If you believe that the forgoing is not what Republicans are advocating on the campaign trail, then you have not been paying attention. Remember that when you go vote. Remember also, you get what you vote for.
Lance Stryker
White Salmon
Confession
I confess a certain (small) part of me was OK with the Democrat takeover in 2020. Finally, I hoped, they would give up their obsession with Trump and start focusing on what’s best for the country. Also, I rationalized, maybe Democrats just need to be put back in power periodically to reinforce the truth you don’t want that to happen very often.
I was wrong to think Democrats might get over their obsession with Trump. He is literally all they have, and they are determined to whip that dead horse until it’s hamburger.
I was right about demonstrating what a mistake it is to put those people in power, but I honestly had no idea just how awful it would be this time. I assumed, like a lot of people, that Biden was more of a traditional Democrat and would moderate the radical impulses somewhat. It’s now obvious he’s just a figurehead, and the radicals have taken over completely.
They’ve been in charge almost two years now, and look at the results. Is there anything that has gotten better? Crime? Inflation? Energy security? Fuel prices? Border security? Drug overdoses? Girl’s sports? Afghanistan? Russia? China? Iran? Race relations? Taxes? Interest rates? Education? Civility? The economy? Homelessness? COVID deaths? National debt?
Yes, I know, we had “infrastructure” legislation, a small fraction of which actually went to real infrastructure, a “climate change” bill, which ultimately will have no impact on climate, the ludicrously titled “Inflation Reduction Act” which will make inflation worse, and billions of dollars in debt transferred from people who took out loans to those who did not. Even if you like some of this stuff, do you honestly believe it makes up for all the chaos?
We have an election coming up and America is in demonstrably worse shape with these people in power. We may not be able to recover from another two years of this. Please vote accordingly.
Steve Hudson
The Dalles
David's dedication
I ask you to vote for David Waymire for Skamania County Sheriff. Personally, he is the hero from the chapter of my life called: Those Teenage Years. At 15, I was headed down a dark path that I would have undoubtably not have come off of if it weren’t for his high expectations for me, his clear communication of those expectations and then support to reach them, and his unwavering dedication to see me succeed. David’s dedication to my teenage rehabilitation is reason enough for me to vote Waymire, as I know those skills and dedication apply in his career — Over the years I’ve gathered several stories much like mine. However, here are some reasons for you to also want to Vote Waymire!
David Waymire has been training for this race his entire career but not by simply preparing for an election — more so by continually building his leadership skills and how he lives his day-to-day life. I feel as a community we could be at a turning point in our progression in many ways, we need the right leader to make sure we are guided in the right direction as we progress. David Waymire has shown our community in the last 20 plus years that he is prepared to do that, with his extensive background as a leader in sheriff’s office and within this community, in more faces than one could begin to list.
Read the postcards hitting your mailbox, check out his website, give him a call — yes, he’ll talk to you! David is prepared to be our Sheriff and he has my vote. I hope he has yours too.
Ciara Rosander
Stevenson
Medicare DISadvantage
You probably notice that you are being bombarded by ads for Medicare plans.
Don't fall for the bogus ads that promise all sorts of benefits that real Medicare does not provide. These Disadvantage plans are private insurance companies trying to starve real Medicare so they can take over the market and charge whatever they want to in the future.
If you have to go to the doctor or hospital they decide where you go and how much they will pay. They can cut you off at any time and I have seen it done, being in the medical world for some time.
There is currently a bill in Congress which would make it illegal for these companies to use the word Medicare as this is an obvious attempt to make you believe that they are governmental options. Please don't fall for their pretty ads that promise you the world or you might find yourself in the hospital with an insurance company deciding whether or not to provide you any further coverage.
Susan Lannak
Hood River
Not crazy for Trump? Vote!
To anybody who is not crazy about Trump, please vote in this election.
In Washington we have a chance to elect Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez to take Jaime Lynn Herrera Beutler’s place in congress. Perez is a levelheaded candidate who wants to work for our community, including representing and working with people who have ideas different from hers. She is willing to compromise and work to get bipartisan legislation passed. Isn’t this what we want from our elected representatives?
Her opponent is Trump devotee who will continue the divisiveness and showboating we have had to endure for years.
Many non-Republicans choose to vote for Beutler, now is the time for non-Democrats to vote for the best person, not the party. Please consider voting for Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez.
Nancy Smith
Stevenson
Scott Taylor: Best for The Dalles and PUD
After careful review of candidate filing information, there is no doubt that Scott Taylor is by far the most qualified candidate for the North Wasco County PUD Subdivision 4 position. After graduating from The Dalles High School, Mr. Taylor obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering technology from the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls. His opponent appears in the filings not to possess any comparable educational attributes.
The PUD has five elected directors whose responsibilities, like the organization itself, provides many complex energy services to this community at a critical time when we see ever-accelerating impacts of rapid climate warming. Scott Taylor’s background, including knowledge of electrical systems operations, will be extremely valuable to making important decisions about the PUD’s future.
Each of the current PUD directors has acquired technical or professional education, experience or college degrees that collectively assist in making important PUD board decisions. The PUD provides critical economic development infrastructure for our community with reliable and safe service, dedicated employees, and continuous energy efficient improvements in an age of competitive and higher energy costs and ever-growing impacts of rapid climate warming and growing demand for production of carbon-free electricity. Scott Taylor’s background should fit well with this assortment of educated PUD directors.
Vote for Scott Taylor for PUD Subdivision 4.
Mark Radabaugh
The Dalles, Oregon
No Betsy no
Vote for Betsy Johnson if you want a Republican governor. Her only goal is to split the Democratic vote so Drazen wins the race with a ridiculously low percentage of the votes.
Please look at her record and then vote for Tina Kotek as she is the only real Democrat in the race.
John Hlavac
Hood River
Vote Marie, Joe, Bob
I am thrilled that two thoughtful Skamania County residents are running for positions at the Federal and State levels. This hasn’t happened in recent Skamania County’s history! We should make the most of it by voting for them.
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is vying for the Third Congressional District position to represent us federally in Washington D.C. while Joe Kear is running for the 17th Legislative District, position two, to represent us at the State level in Olympia.
I’ve known Marie for 10-plus years and Joe for more than 15 years. Both are sincere, thoughtful, intentional, persistent, and tenacious: qualities needed to introduce and implement new ideas.
Marie’s key concerns are for working Washingtonians: supporting small businesses, high cost of healthcare, protecting women’s access to health care, climate change and cost of living.
Joe’s key priorities also revolve around working families to: improve local economy for everyone, restore a sense of community, respect women’s freedom to choose, and improve conditions for the homeless and affordable housing.
Both have first hand knowledge and solutions for their topics of concern. As a co-owner with her husband in a small auto business, Marie has experienced the anxieties associated with competing in the business world and it’s implications to families. She has remedies for improvement and the ability to navigate a path forward.
Joe is not only concerned about the homeless, he has firsthand knowledge. In recent years, he befriended a homeless man, housing and mentoring him. Through this experience and his previous experience negotiating for unions, Joe has developed solutions for broader societal issues, including dilemmas of working families.
On a more local level, Bob Hamlin, County Commissioner for Skamania County District Three, has worked diligently for the past eight years. His experience and knowledge of the County serve in solving a variety of issues and developing creative opportunities.
It is remarkable to have an outstanding group of local folks running to represent our interests in Southwest Washington and Skamania. Please take advantage of the opportunity. Join me in voting for Marie, Joe and Bob!
Jamie Tolfree
Home Valley
Politics and policies
I don’t remember who said "you have to be a liar to be Republican," but that sure rings true today. All you have to do is read the first two sentences of the Oregon Republican Party in the Oregon Voters Pamphlet, page 23. The claim is made that Democrat pandemic policies "crushed our economy, left students behind, and left our streets riddled with crime." The coronavirus did that not Democrats.
I suppose Republicans would much prefer Donald Trump’s criminal, wild, reckless, misleading and deadly response to the virus. His false claims that taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, maybe even drinking chlorine would be effective against the virus. There have been 8,622 deaths in Oregon and 1,094,163 deaths nationwide as of Oct. 27, 2022.
Pandemics from viruses, bacteria, etc., cause vicious havoc for everyone regardless of race, creed or political position. Blaming “that other party” is sick, weak-minded and insulting.
Gary Fields
Hood River
Toxic othering
A disturbing trend in recent letters is the promotion of a lie even bigger than that of a stolen election: The lie that says people who disagree with you politically are not like you. This "othering" of fellow Americans is the root of our current societal discord.
Exhibit A is from letters saying to vote for Christine Drazan because she is "just like us." Several have added things such as, "She's a real mom" or, "She has children." Think about this, people. Do you really believe that citizens without children don't know any children? That they have no nieces or nephews? That they have no children in their neighborhoods? That they don’t understand that children are literally the future?
These writers seem convinced that Kate Brown single-handedly closed Oregon schools due to a lack of concern for children (not being a “real” parent, how could she possibly care about children?). If you follow this logical fallacy, every governor who supported closing schools to protect the health of their communities was also not a "real" parent, or didn't care about children. Ditto for the leaders of the countless nations that imposed lockdowns.
Exhibit B has appeared in letters supporting Sheriff Songer. These writers assert that anyone who supports his opponent must be a "radical" who hates the police and loves criminals. Think about this, people. You're saying that citizens who live in your community are not concerned about their personal safety or that of their loved ones. I have never encountered a voter of any party who lacks such a concern.
Might the more logical explanation be that, despite political differences, we all really are like each other? I’m guessing that Drazan, Kotek, Songer, and Clifford all experience pain and joy. And I bet they all have the same needs for friendship, respect, safety, and health - to name just a few of the universal human needs that connect every one of us.
Let's put an end to the relentless, toxic othering. We all want safe, healthy communities — regardless of which policies and candidates we believe will get us there.
Mike Scroggs
Hood River
Gun rights
I cease to be shocked by the drivel stemming from letters supporting “gun safety” legislation such as I-114. Although I am a Washington resident, I am affected from time to time by Oregon laws. I am concerned for a society that wishes to exercise their right to bear arms and sees it so plainly disregarded.
Time and time again the left attacks 2nd amendment rights, and when they do, they often use emotional and dull platitudes, not statistics, facts. Ah yes, the party of science, just not the science they disagree with. They usually site sources like Gifford’s, a Super PAC that is ultimately bias and has no real clear methodical approach to determining the effectiveness of gun laws. Initiative 114 is a law that if passed would mandate gun owners — legal gun owners — to register in a database (super non-authoritarian to be sure); take a course and renew their license every five years. What happens with no renewal? Confiscation?
Will criminals submit to a background check before they acquire a firearm to kill someone with? Doubtful … given that most of them don’t even know how to use a belt to keep their pants from falling to their knees.
KGW did a report on demographics relating to Portland shootings from 2019-2021 and found that victims and suspects were 61% more likely to have a criminal record previously. How were those guns obtained?
Do laws like 114 make it harder for low-income earners to own a gun? Of course they do. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that many a gun law has created a disparity between rich and poor, Black, and white. But what’s new from leftist ideology? Certainly not the hypocrisy of having outrage when SCOTUS returns Roe to the States while also recognizing the very basic concept that a government entity cannot arbitrarily choose who has a concealed carry permit and who doesn’t.
The lesson is this: When you limit rights, you can create a disparity, and when you disparage one group of people, you disparage our entire society. This initiative is offensive to a free society. Meanwhile, bipartisanship that could really help, falls to the wayside.
Kevin M. Hermon
White Salmon
A proven leader
Sheriff Bob Songer has shown the citizens of Klickitat County that he is a proven leader.
I am very thankful for his leadership during these crazy times, and I deeply appreciate him protecting our Constitutional rights and liberties.
Sheriff Songer is transparent and always available to the citizens of Klickitat County. We are blessed to have his leadership.
Let’s reelect him, so he can continue to serve us.
Mike Hughes
White Salmon
Voting yes on 114
I was raised in a family of gun owners. Hunting has been a regular part of the lives of many in my extended family. I fully support and respect the right of hunters and others to responsibly own and use guns. And, I plan to vote YES on Measure 114.
Measure 114 establishes a clear pathway to gun ownership in our state. It requires prospective gun owners to obtain a permit, pass a background check, and take a safety training class before purchasing a gun. The permit is valid for five years.
These steps will not get in the way of responsible gun ownership. They will, however, put up a potential barrier for others — including those who seek to do harm in our communities and schools.
I invite you to support responsible gun ownership and join me in voting YES on Measure 114.
Vicky Stifter
Hood River
Arrest threatened
“Songer Statement Sets Off Backlash” was the title of a Goldendale Sentinel article on June 30, 2021. The article’s first paragraph is: “Klickitat county Sheriff Bob Songer issued a statement on June 17 saying he would arrest, detain and recommend for prosecution anyone trying to enforce laws he considered unconstitutional, igniting a sweeping backlash of criticism.
Songer’s statement wrought dread among healthcare workers in the county who feared arrest, including County Healh Department Director Erinn Quinn, who sent a worried letter to the county commissioners wondering if she could be arrested because of following state mandates regarding Covid-19. (Songer considers such mandates to be violations of the U.S. and Washington State constitutions and therefore illegal.)
The commissioners, in rare unanimous accord during a board meeting June 27, issued a strongly worded rebuttal to Songer. At that same meeting, county Prosecuting Attorney David Quesnel read his own statement against Songer’s stand and said he’d retained an attorney in case Songer were to arrest him.
And last week the superintendents of two county school districts issued a joint statement not only taking issue with Songers statement but saying he may have violated a state RWC prohibiting intimidation of school officials. One of the superintendents offered to proactively turn himself in for arrest.”
Voters should look beyond glossy fliers for candidates, and remember that Sheriff Songer threatened to arrest citizens because they were obeying the law.
Barbara Robinson
Lyle
Kotek for gun safety
I've been horrified and deeply saddened by the frequency and death from shootings in public places, worst of all, in our schools. Since when did schools become de facto shooting galleries?
Since the end of the assault weapons ban in 2004. Since the prevalence of semi-automatic weapons and their easy purchase. Since the doubling of semiautomatic handgun production.
Annual domestic gun production increased from 3.9 million in 2000 to 11.3 million in 2020, according to a recent government report. The increase is largely in semi-automatic weapons.
Let's compare two of Oregon's candidates for governor. Independent Betsy Johnson supports limits on who can "buy certain semi-automatic weapons from (age) 18 to 21."
Certain? What does that mean? Other automatic weapons are A-OK? How about ages over 21? No limits, full background checks, training? Will Johnson’s “plan” protect YOUR kids?
Democrat Tina Kotek supports legislation that raises the age of purchase for dangerous firearms, and tightens background checks so existing loopholes are closed.
To protect Oregon's kids, vote Kotek.
Linda Densmore
Hood River
Kotek for Justice, Family Support
Tina Kotek is a fighter for reproductive justice, and we absolutely need a fighter right now. She supports the human right to maintain personal bodily autonomy, decide if and when to have children, and to parent children in healthy communities.
She supports abortion access for all who need it. Tina Kotek was a leader in Oregon passing abortion access protections, and she expanded access to birth control. She’s the only candidate endorsed by Planned Parenthood of Oregon.
For families with children, Kotek has fought for safe and supported communities. She led the way to pass the Student Success Act that will drive more than $1 billion per year to families, child care providers, and K-12 schools in Oregon. This historic Act will restore child care capacity lost during the pandemic so that more Oregonian parents can access quality, affordable day care. It also sends millions to schools and communities across Oregon to fix outdated facilities, fund summer learning, increase access to counseling services, improve technology, expand career and technical education, and expand equity in school systems.
Tina Kotek has committed to keep fighting for child care and schools in all parts of Oregon so parents and families can access quality education and care for their children.
Tina Kotek is committed to supporting women and families and strengthening educational opportunities for everyone in Oregon, no matter where someone lives or how they voted. I encourage you to join me in voting for Tina Kotek for Governor. Vote for a Governor who cares about WE the People!
Chris DeBruler
Hood River
Political Leeches
Politicians are leeches not leaders. They're opportunistic liars who encourage your greedy selfish consumption that's destroying the environment. They lie, "Take all you want, do all you want, we'll fix the problems with legislation." You go along with these lies because you are absorbed in the greatest self indulgent, material consuming period in history. The true safety and health of the village is pawned off onto these political con artists who do nothing for the environment while you keep on consuming...and vote.
You arrogantly and selfishly drive 75-80 mph (55 saves lives?) on I-84 without shame or concern for you're to important to slow down (or stay home)...for the environment. Fly about the world with no concern for that extra ton of carbon you added to the atmosphere..for entertainment. Plug in more electronic devices for your selfish amusement and most importantly stay connected to all the gossip nonsense with no true concern for the environment. Why is that? Well damn, you voted.
A true leader would say, "No...stop." Politicians may be egotistical slobs but they are not stupid. They know human nature. They know the public and how lazy and selfish they can be. Who would vote for a person that encouraged others to abstain, restrict, limit or even stop this absurd and unnecessary selfish consumption?
This concern for the environment is a sham a hoax. If you really cared you would voluntarily stop the amusement consumption. Write worthy letters instead of those boring "vote for this slob" letters to encourage people to stop the consumption. You don't. Both political gangs just keep pointing the finger placing blame while never changing their individual behavior.
Political slobs will not save the planet nor will they convince you to stop the unnecessary selfish consumption. There is a book that can convince you to leave others alone while focusing on changing your attitude and behavior. Engaging your personal courage and humility now will lead to an invitation to help heal this earth. Only "intellectually enlightened" people will help heal this planet. Fear not, no church or pastor nonsense is involved. Contact me?
Gary Fischer
The Dalles
Misguided
MAGA Republicans can’t see the forest for the trees. Every country in the world is facing high inflation due to supply chain issues originating with a world-wide deadly pandemic, followed by Russia’s war in Europe which has resulted in gasoline and food supply shortages.
But MAGA Republicans like Joe Kent blame Democrats in general and Biden in particular, despite legislative initiatives that have lowered the deficit, increased employment, cut medication costs, funded fixing our crumbling infrastructure, and addressed the biggest threat to future generations: climate change.
What do Republicans want? Tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations and slashing “entitlements” such as Medicare and Social Security – their good old “voodoo economics.” Trump crony Joe Kent spouts the same old BS, and has connections to Trump’s “very fine people” like the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer extremists. He calls jailed insurrectionists who assaulted and injured Capitol Police at the January 6 coup attempt “political prisoners,” and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “a DC distraction and scam.” As if trying to steal elections wasn’t enough; stealing and concealing classified and top-secret documents, jeopardizing national security and the lives of informants, a brainwashed pseudo-patriot Kent guzzles Trump’s Kool-Aid, and wants to defund the FBI for doing its job protecting national security.
If you’re tired of deluded MAGA-morons and QAnon lunatics trying to undermine legitimate elections and establish an authoritarian idiocracy; tired of people stupid enough to believe the Republican plutocracy’s “trickle-down” economics; tired of a political and religious minority of the-ends-justify-the-means fanatics channeling a white Christian Nationalist agenda to resurrect a voter-suppressing, born-again, anti-government Confederacy making sure that every nut-case insurrectionist and potential mass-murderer has as many unregulated military assault rifles as they want; and tired of bible-thumpers dictating who we can love and what we can read, learn, say, and do, taking away the freedom over our bodies by establishing a Taliban-copy-cat Christian theocracy while claiming to support their deviant interpretations of the Constitution — it’s time to vote for sanity and Democrats like Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez.
It’s not time for extremist Trump-wanabe Joe Kent.
Like Trump, shell-shocked Joe is a damaged soul.
Robert Yoesle
Goldendale
Vote Mason
What a unique person Raz Mason is, with unique gifts to bring to the table, starting with the fact that she’s the State Senator (SD26) candidate for both the Democratic Party and the Independent Party of Oregon. Raz is a bridge builder, a leader who will represent all of us in the district and work to bring us together…something we really need now more than ever. She’s passionate but a calm voice, respectful to all, with special expertise in education, healthcare, climate change, and rural economies. Thank you, Raz Mason, for running, and I look forward to your election to the OR State Senate. You’ve got my vote!
Carol Reed
Hood River
Get your tickets
Get Your Tickets! Rachel Harry and Dan Kenealy have done it again--HRVHS theatre department is presenting an incredible performance of the Broadway musical Anastasia. The story is captivating, the stage and costumes are breathtaking, and the cast and crew are incredibly talented. It is a joy to watch, and well worth your time. The show continues November 4-5-6, and November 11-12, so don't miss your chance to take in the remarkable performance. Tickets can be purchased at Waucoma bookstore in downtown Hood River, online at hrvhs-theatre.ticketleap.com/anastasia/, or at the door. You will not regret it!
Molly Fauth
Hood River
Dynamic duo
Wow! The dynamic duo of Rachel Harry and Dan Keneally are to be congratulated for producing another drop dead gorgeous and captivating musical at the HRVHS theatre. The play, Anastasia, features a young woman with no memory, who is trying to figure out who she is. Her journey transports the audience through time, in the early 20th century, from the frosty palaces of St Petersburg to the sparking lights of Paris. The projection and lighting designs aid the quick transitions by the actors, singers and dancers — all in visually stunning costumes.
A star performance by actress Lucy Hager, with a strong supporting cast and the outstanding direction/choreography by Rachel Harry are not to be missed.
Local businesses have already stepped up to support this magical production— now it’s up to the Gorge communities to do the same! Tickets for Nov. 4, 5, 11, 12 at 7 p.m., Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. can be purchased online HRVHS-theatre.ticketleap.com/Anastasia.
Lynda Dallman
White Salmon
Commented