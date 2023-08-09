Fire thanks
The Underwood Fire Department (Skamania County Fire District 3) sends a big thank you to our friends and neighbors in and around Underwood for their support and generosity in the wake of the recent fire that affected all of us here in our community.
Our thanks go to South Hill Winery and Hawkins Cellars for the fundraising event they held for the department; to Everybody's Brewing for hosting a drop-off for food and drink donations to the firefighters on the line; to Kate Kreps for distributing those donations to the firefighters on the line; and to the Greater Underwood Community for coming together in a time of need and demonstrating that we are indeed one community.
Skamania County Fire District 3 Underwood Volunteer Fire Department
Underwood
Hannah Walker
The case of a suspicious death of a young woman, Hannah Walker, in October 2022 in Trout Lake, has been made inactive by the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office. Hannah’s mother has become so frustrated with the incompetence of the investigation by the sheriff’s office that she hired a lawyer, requested public records, developed a website (hannahrosewalker.com) and has written to the FBI asking them to investigate.
The public needs to be reassured that the sheriff is being totally transparent and thorough in his investigation of this suspicious death. Up to this point, that has not been the case and many questions remain.
Sandy Montag
White Salmon
The next big thing
Did you ever wonder how or why gender dysphoria so suddenly became a major issue? What happened is the Gay Rights movement won. They got every conceivable legal protection and accommodation, including the “Holy Grail,” gay marriage. Politicians panic when a “good” issue is actually resolved, so they started frantically searching around for a replacement, and settled on “transgender rights” as “the next big thing.”
Democrats, as they did with Gay Rights, enthusiastically and uncritically embraced the most radical elements of the ideology, even those that do not make sense to most rational people.
But now science and common sense is beginning to push back, and more medical professionals are recommending counseling and psychotherapy as the most appropriate and safest treatment for many of those afflicted.
I think the Democrat party would be wise to start listening to these professionals, instead of the radicals.
Steve Hudson
The Dalles
Editor's Note: According to the American Medical Association, professional consensus rejects pathologizing gender nonconformity and evidence does not support the efficacy of changing sexual orientation. The AMA states that the assumption gender identity can be changed is not based on scientific evidence, and considers gender affirming care to be medically necessary.
Klippert for schools
Washington State's failing school system is putting our youth at a disadvantage of having a promising future. We have to rescue our youth by putting Brad Klippert in as superintendent of public instruction. This is the way to start repairing the damage that has been done to public education. Brad is committed to focus education on the academics where our youth can learn to be individual thinkers, to direct there own future and be responsible citizens. There has never been a time that our public education system has suffered such an attack on American values and the dumbing down by using social indoctrination. There is only one answer to the solution to fix public education: That is Brad Klippert (klippertforospi.com).
Delmer Eldred
Goldendale
