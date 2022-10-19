Blair-Gretchen (002).jpg

Dr. Gretchen Blair 
Dr. Fawaz Alhumaid

Dr. Fawaz Alhumaid

As physicians, we have seen firsthand the life-saving impact of delivering care with an equal focus on quality and compassion. There is perhaps no better example of this philosophy in action than the care delivered at Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC). Having both witnessed, and worked alongside, MCMC’s staff, we are constantly inspired to see the personal relationships between patients and providers built over years of care, team members’ tireless focus on providing the best possible service and experience, and the larger effect these qualities have on local healthcare in The Dalles community.

Last month, Mid-Columbia Medical Center and Adventist Health announced the approval of a preliminary agreement for MCMC to join Adventist Health. This historic decision will allow us to work together to continue MCMC’s legacy of patient-centered care for generations to come and empower the hospital to invest in the Columbia River Gorge community at a new level.