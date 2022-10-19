As physicians, we have seen firsthand the life-saving impact of delivering care with an equal focus on quality and compassion. There is perhaps no better example of this philosophy in action than the care delivered at Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC). Having both witnessed, and worked alongside, MCMC’s staff, we are constantly inspired to see the personal relationships between patients and providers built over years of care, team members’ tireless focus on providing the best possible service and experience, and the larger effect these qualities have on local healthcare in The Dalles community.
Last month, Mid-Columbia Medical Center and Adventist Health announced the approval of a preliminary agreement for MCMC to join Adventist Health. This historic decision will allow us to work together to continue MCMC’s legacy of patient-centered care for generations to come and empower the hospital to invest in the Columbia River Gorge community at a new level.
It is rare for a health system of Adventist Health’s scope to have the feel of a community hospital. But as a non-profit with extensive experience partnering with and growing rural hospitals, Adventist Health has the same cultural approach to healthcare delivery as providers like MCMC, one that is focused on providing care and kindness—as well as high-quality services. This shared understanding and community focus is one of the many reasons why we believe this affiliation is the right path for us.
Additionally, Adventist Health is widely recognized for investing in and growing the services provided by its affiliated health systems, as well as the communities served by its affiliated health systems, including the employees, physicians, and APPs who work locally at Adventist Health’s affiliated health systems, which will include MCMC and the communities served by MCMC when MCMC joins Adventist Health. Adventist Health has committed at least $100 million to finance strategic capital needs at MCMC. We are excited that an affiliation between our organizations means that, together, we can expand healthcare right here in this community and serve our people in ways not otherwise possible.
With additional access to equipment, an expanded provider recruiting network, and access to resources that an affiliation with Adventist Health will bring to MCMC, we can better meet the needs of this community now and in the future—while also overcoming barriers to care that currently affect so many health systems such as understaffing, increased costs, and inflation. This affiliation will bring an untold number of other benefits and possibilities as well, but one thing we know with certainty is that we will work together to provide our community access to compassionate, patient-centered care for generations to come.
Dr. Gretchen Blair is a hospitalist and Chair of Primary Care at Mid-Columbia Medical Center.
Dr. Fawaz Alhumaid is a cardiologist and the Director of Northwest Regional Heart Vascular at Adventist Health Portland, a clinical partner of MCMC.
