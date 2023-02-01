Passionate disagreement is part of any democracy. However, the trend toward yelling, condemning, ostracizing, and worse, which retards progress on so many opportunities and challenges, can be subdued.
The Braver Angels organization is creating opportunities for both conservatives and liberals to be heard. Braver Angels was founded after the 2016 election by a group of roughly a dozen despondent Clinton voters and a dozen satisfied Trump voters. These people came out of a weekend together having built lifelong friendships.
In Braver Angels, we don’t seek to change anyone’s mind, but to create an environment where people from across the political spectrum can honestly and passionately express their viewpoints, while still recognizing the fundamental humanity of the people with whom they disagree. No one is asked to compromise their viewpoint, but rather we seek to arrive at “honest disagreement,” where we understand each other’s perspectives, even if we don’t agree with them.
Would you like to learn more about how this could work here in the Columbia River Gorge? Contact rachel@braverangels.org or dwroof17@gmail.com for information or, better yet, visit with us at Crosscut Cafe in Carson on Feb. 10 between 10 a.m. and noon.
