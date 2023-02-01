Braver Angels

The Braver Angels organization is creating opportunities for both conservatives and liberals to be heard. 

 Contributed photo

Passionate disagreement is part of any democracy. However, the trend toward yelling, condemning, ostracizing, and worse, which retards progress on so many opportunities and challenges, can be subdued.

The Braver Angels organization is creating opportunities for both conservatives and liberals to be heard. Braver Angels was founded after the 2016 election by a group of roughly a dozen despondent Clinton voters and a dozen satisfied Trump voters. These people came out of a weekend together having built lifelong friendships.