Dear readers,
April marked two years since Columbia Gorge News began publishing local and regional news for communities in the Gorge.
Our staff has grown as we continue to focus on covering the balance of news spread geographically across the Gorge, striving to report on each community’s schools, city and county governments and events.
We want now to broaden our reach to those who are not reading us on a weekly basis.
Subscribers are important to reaching our core mission of providing news and information throughout the Gorge by allowing us to attract advertising support.
Mission statement
Our mission statement reads:
Columbia Gorge News owns and operates a weekly newspaper, quarterly magazine and specialty publications including website and related social media.
We aim to protect the value of free speech to democracy. Our mission is to inform and report on the communities of the Gorge for the residents who call it home.
We report on the news in an impartial capacity, and aim to tell the stories of those who make history and have a role in our lives.
The Columbia Gorge News works directly with businesses to provide marketing opportunities to the communities we serve and to support the growth of our publications. Those who market with Columbia Gorge News or its publications are not given preferential treatment for the value of this service.
Columbia Gorge News values its role in Gorge communities and the historical importance of the record we create for generations to come.
We strive to continually expand the depth of our coverage within the areas we service to better meet the needs of those communities.
Gift the News
Gift the News is a campaign to increase our subscription base, and importantly a way of offering a subscription to those who might not be able to afford an annual subscription.
Our residents continue to see increasing costs and the cost of the local newspaper is not always possible.
Columbia Gorge News wants everyone to have access to local, reliable, trustworthy news and information as it is provided by journalists working to serve our communities. They are professionals that live and work in the Gorge.
If you are a current subscriber, you can now give a free subscription to a friend, neighbor or family member who does not currently subscribe at no cost to yourself. The subscription is free for an entire year.
You can gift a subscription to anyone in our community if they do not currently subscribe.
So what’s the catch? The only qualification is that they are not a current subscriber to Columbia Gorge News. That’s it.
To give a gift: Simply send us the name, address, email and phone number of the GIFT subscription, including your name and information. Columbia Gorge News will start the new subscription and send a letter to the new subscriber announcing the gift on your behalf.
Subscriptions should be sent to the email: Subscribe@GorgeNews.com, or please leave a voicemail so we can return your call 541-386-1234 ext. 100.
Thank you for supporting local news!
