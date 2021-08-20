Theodore (Ted) E. Wells passed away at home just shy of 90 years of age on April 28, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1930, in Redmond, Ore., to Theo and Cassie Wells in 1930.
Ted was the eldest of two sons and grew up in Central Oregon. As a youth he enjoyed many hobbies: Chess, model railroad, reading and athletics, especially football, which he played in high school. He also loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.
Post high school, Ted attended Oregon State College (OSU) and graduated with a bachelor's degree in engineering. While in college, Ted was accepted into the ROTC program and graduated as an Air Force pilot having been trained to fly the B-36 airplane.
In the summer of 1955, Ted married Jean Shumway of Powell Butte, Ore., and together they bravely and humorously raised four children. Ted’s family settled in Hood River in 1971. Ted worked for phone companies and especially loved the couple of years he worked in Alaska. Upon retirement, Ted and Jean purchased a sailboat named “Day Dream” and they sailed on the Columbia and in the San Juan Islands.
Jean preceded Ted in death in 2015 after 60 years of marriage. Ted is survived by his brother, Don Wells; his four children, Sharon, Stuart, Greg and Diane; and three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Ted will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River Ore.
