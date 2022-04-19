On April 11, 2022, at the age of 90, Sidna (Sid) Lou Fargher peacefully crossed the bridge to Heaven, with family by her side. Family was everything to Sid, growing up with 10 siblings in Central Oregon, having seven children of her own, 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was a Great Depression baby and twin sister to Sandra Sue, born Oct. 27, 1931, in Maupin, Ore., to Elmer and Ada Snodgrass. Growing up on the Snodgrass family ranch instilled a strong work ethic in Sid. Not only did she perform daily chores on the ranch, but also found time for a paper route and once old enough, worked in the local general store. During the school year she worked evenings and weekends and full time in summer. She was very athletic, starring in high school basketball and volleyball. This was a trait she passed onto her children.
She married Thomas in Goldendale, Wash., in 1953 and they moved shortly thereafter to California. They lived in Manhattan Beach, where Tom was born in 1954, moved to Harbor Hills for the birth of Bill in 1955 and on to Buena Park for Corrin in 1957. After her husband Thomas graduated college, they moved to San Diego where the twins, Tim and Tam, were born in 1960.
The family finally "settled" in Redondo Beach in 1962, where they purchased a new home eight blocks from the ocean. Here is where Mary, 1963, and Patrick, 1964, were born to finish off the family. As her children became active in sports, so did she, getting all four boys to practices and games, while working with the girls in cheerleading. Needless to say, she WAS BUSY.
Sid stayed active, league bowling twice a week and developed great friendships. Her best friend was Bonnie Atkinson. They would jump in Bonnie’s car and cruise around all night looking for “trouble.” They called themselves “Twisted Sisters.”
During summer breaks she would tell the kids to “GET OUT OF THE HOUSE” at 9 a.m. every day, so the oldest boys would spend their time at the beach, while the rest made close friends in the neighborhood. Once the kids went outside, she’d clean the house to her favorite showtunes: “Oklahoma,” “The Music Man” and “Hello Dolly.”
After the children were all grown with families of their own, Thomas and Sid moved to Fountain Hills, Ariz., in 1985. She loved it there. Thomas retired in 1991 and they moved back to the Redondo Beach family home in 1992, staying there until Thomas passed away in 1996. In 2007, Sid finally sold the home to Patrick and moved to Thousand Oaks, Calif., to be closer to daughters Corrin and Mary. She stayed there for many years, cherishing visits from children and grandchildren. During this time, her health began to deteriorate, and she started dialysis in 2014. She made her last move back to Fountain Hills in 2021, enjoying visits from family and friends and to the local casino (where she was very lucky).
Sid was preceded in death by Thomas in 1996 and Bill in 2018. She is survived by her twin sister, Sandy Woodside (who still resides on the family ranch), and her children, Tom and Christine with their four children and six grandchildren, Bill’s three daughters and eight grandchildren, Corrin and her husband Ed (Milewski) with their two children and five grandchildren, Tim and Beverly with their four children and five grandchildren, Tammy and her husband Jeff (Bolstad) with three boys and two grandchildren, Mary and her husband Maurice (Masliah) with their three children, Patrick with his wife Laura, and of course her pet of 13 years, Max the Cat.
Sid loved gardening and everything sports related. Especially MLB, NFL, NBA, March Madness, bingo and slot machines.
Sid lived a full and happy life surrounded by family and friends and is dearly missed. Sid requested no funeral or ceremony, has been cremated, and will be placed next to Thomas at Pacific Crest Cemetery in the family’s hometown of Redondo Beach.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donating to a local animal shelter, pet rescue or slot machine of your choice.
