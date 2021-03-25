Robert (Bob) H. Sieverkropp died at home in Wilsonville, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Bob was born on Dec. 7, 1955.
Bob graduated from Hood River Valley High School (HRVHS) in 1974 and joined the US Air Force. After his service he lived in San Francisco working for Ghiradelli's Chocolate Factory. He returned to Oregon in 1980 to begin his career in Portland with US West Telephone Co. He spent time with them in Seattle, Wash., then returned to Portland for a few years before transferring to Tucson, Ariz. He retired from US West (Qwest) in Phoenix, Ariz., in 2006 and remained in Arizona in various cities. Upon finding out about his illness, he moved to Wilsonville to be closer to family in May 2018.
Bob's hobbies included breeding and raising exotic birds (parrots, etc.), making jewelry, many concerts with friends and family and traveling.
Bob is survived by his mother Betty Sieverkropp and siblings Linda (Randy) Shipley, Scott Sieverkropp, Sally (Ron) Moss, Tom (Reka) Sieverkropp, and James (Pat) Sieverkropp. Bob also enjoyed spending time with his many nieces and nephews: Chris (Cait) Shipley, Michael Shipley, Stephanie (Chris) Reynolds, Amy Moss and Joe Thomas, Spencer Moss, Ryan Sieverkropp, Austin Sieverkropp, Weston Sieverkropp and great-nephews Apollo Sieverkropp and Cayden Shipley, his "little buddy." Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Sieverkropp, and nephew, Tyler Ryan Moss.
No funeral arrangements are planned at this time.
