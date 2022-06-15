Robert “Bob” LeRoy Lerud passed away peacefully from natural causes on May 10, 2022, at the age of 90. In spite of having bad kidneys since childhood, three heart attacks, and diabetes, he’d hoped to live to 92 (“everything else was gravy”) and fought hard to reach that goal. Sadly, God called him home earlier than we’d all hoped.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Oliver Lerud and Agnes (née Zak) Lerud; his older brother, Raymond Harlan Lerud; his first wife (div.), Carolene Rose Short (née Schultz), and his second wife, Ella Lerud (née Warnes).
Surviving him are his sister, Mary Ann Nicholls; his and Carolene’s two sons, Steven Robert Lerud and Barton Craig Lerud; and his three adopted children from Ella’s first marriage, Justine Lerud (Barton), Tyrone Lerud (Cheryl), and Kirstin Wright (David). He also leaves behind many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was born on Dec. 21, 1931, in Grafton, N.D. During his lifetime, he lived in North Dakota, Washington, Greece, Alaska, Oregon, and finally ended up in Utah, where he spent the last few years with his son Steven’s family, which was a blessing to all of them.
A member of the Lutheran Church (ELCA), he faithfully attended services throughout his life and proudly served the church in many capacities. He especially loved singing in the choir.
As a youth, Robert enjoyed school and graduated from Grafton High School, where he enjoyed playing sports, including football, and earned himself the nickname “Star.” He continued his education at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and went into the ROTC. Afterward, he served in the US Air Force, attaining the rank of captain. He also served his country by working as deputy city auditor for Grand Forks, N.D.; as city auditor in Grafton, N.D.; and as auditor for both the city of John Day, Ore., and for Northern Wasco County PUD in The Dalles, Ore.
Robert was an avid bowler, as was his wife Ella. A proud moment in his life was when he bowled a 287 during a tournament, for which he received a trophy. He also found great satisfaction in serving others and helping with the Meals on Wheels program.
Funeral services will be held on June 25 at Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles at 1 p.m. His cremated remains will be dispositioned next to Ella’s on the same day at Odd Fellows Cemetery in the VA section, The Dalles, at 2:30 p.m.
