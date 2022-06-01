On May 15, 2022, Richard Dale Upton Jr. passed away at his home in Goldendale, Wash. He was born in Corvallis, Ore., on Dec. 23, 1966, to Donna Settles Upton Melton and Richard Dale Upton. He leaves be-hind his daughter Alicia and granddaughter Anna; daughter Brittney and grandchildren Emleigh, River and Ryland from the Albany, Ore., area; his son Quinnton from Auburn, Wash.; son Sean from Buckeye, Ariz.; sisters Mindy Robison and husband Randall, and Wendy Sampson and husband Virgil; and brother Randy and wife Dana.
He was welcomed into heaven by his dad, stepdad, five uncles, one aunt, two cousins, all of his grandparents and several close friends.
Rich never knew a stranger. He was a friend to anyone he met and had no problem carrying on a conversation whether he knew your or not. He loved to fish, golf and collect junk. He will be laid to rest with his fa-ther at Hartland Cemetery on High Prairie Road, Lyle, Wash., on June 12 at noon, followed by a potluck gathering at the Lyle Lions Club building from 1-3 p.m. or so.
