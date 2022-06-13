Phillip Stanley Erickson, age 71, died June 3, 2022, at his home in Baker City, Ore. Phil was born Nov. 15, 1950, in Lakeview, Ore., to Kenneth and Elaine Erickson.
He was raised in Pleasant Hill, Ore., along with his two brothers, Don and Steve. Phil participated in many sports and became a natural running track and cross-country. Growing up, Phil had a deep passion for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Phil cared deeply about family and friends and was known to give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need. He was also known to be quite the prankster.
Phil attended Eastern Oregon State College, where he met the love of his life, Linda Shearer. They married in 1972 and had their first child the following year. Phil earned his Bachelor of Science in Education in 1974. He and his family moved to The Dalles, Ore., where he began teaching at Chenoweth Elementary. Phil and Linda had their second child in 1975. It wasn’t long before Phil discovered he was not meant to spend his working hours indoors, so in 1979, he resigned from teaching and began working as a lineman for People’s Utility District (PUD) in The Dalles. With the help of a friend, Phil built the family home on Cherry Heights in 1984.
Aside from fishing and hunting, Phil often spent his free time camping, cross-country skiing, snow-shoeing, and horseback riding with his family and friends. Physical fitness was important to Phil. He exercised religiously every day before and after work. Phil was hard-working, charismatic, funny, smart, and loyal to his friends and family. He tragically lost his wife Linda to cancer in 2012.
After retiring from PUD, Phil moved to Baker City, where he met a wonderful group of friends, including Marquetta Lundell. Phil and Marquetta’s friendship grew into a loving relationship. They became best friends. They enjoyed camping, and spending time at their cabin.
Phil is proceeded in death by his wife Linda (Shearer) Erickson. He is survived by his partner Marquetta Lundell; son Cory Erickson and wife Paula; daughter Mandi Coats and husband John; parents Kenneth and Elaine Erickson; brother Don Erickson and wife Pamela; brother Steve Erickson and wife Becky; grandsons Alec and Matthew Coats; and granddaughter Makenzie Erickson.
A celebration of life event will be held July 30 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Club No. 3048, 2005 Valley Ave., Baker City. Should friends desire, contributions can be made out to the either of the following animal rescue organizations: Best Friends Animal Society in Baker City (www.bestfriends.org) or Home At Last Humane Society in The Dalles (homeatlasths.org).
