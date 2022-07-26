Paul William Niemuth, 67, of Newark passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022. Paul is survived by his loving partner, Marcia; his children Jonathan (Allyson) Niemuth and Laura (Ben) Cook; his four sisters, Shirley (Tom) Lane, Nancy (Leon) Schupelius, Karen (Brian) Mitchell, and Susan (Tom) Colligan; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Winifred and Bill Niemuth.
Paul was born June 20, 1955, grew up in Hood River, Ore., and graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in landscape architecture. He moved to California after college and became an accomplished landscape architect, having worked in both the public and private sectors throughout his career. He had a hand in many public projects mainly in Stockton, the East Bay Area and then in Fremont, where he retired after 15 years with the city. He advocated for quality design and the protection of the environment and helped to build the foundation of the City of Fremont’s Urban Forestry. He loved the design and planning process, but he got some of his greatest enjoyment working in the garden or hiking and seeing the beauty in nature.
Paul will be greatly missed and a celebration honoring his life will take place later this fall.
Donations may be made in his memory to UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center/Blood Cancers, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to a charity of choice.
Fremont Chapel of the Roses is in care of arrangements. No funeral is planned.
