Jamie McNab, 65, of White Salmon, Wash., passed away in The Dalles, Ore., at the home of her mother, with her two children and mother by her side on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Jamie Georganne Kreps in White Salmon to Alberta Jean (Doyle) Kreps and William Shore Kreps on Sept. 14, 1955, at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon, joining her older sister, Lynda. She was raised in White Salmon, and loved playing with all of the other neighborhood children growing up. She attended the White Salmon schools, and loved her days as a cheerleader in high school.
After high school, Jamie attended Mt. Hood Community College, and it was there at a Halloween party that she met the man she would eventually marry, Pete. Coincidently, Jamie’s sister Lynda also met someone at that party she’d eventually marry, Pete’s brother Andy. Jamie and Lynda shared a connection by marrying brothers and having all of the same family that many siblings don’t get.
After graduating from Oregon State University and getting married, Jamie and Pete made their home in the Gorge and Jamie got a job at Whitson Elementary School teaching second grade, starting a 34 year career as an educator for kindergarten, first, and second grades. Mrs. McNab’s dedication to her students and love for children made the halls of Whitson light up. Jamie had a knack for pulling kids’ loose teeth, and probably pulled hundreds if not thousands of teeth over the years, giving her a special distinction as tooth fairy.
Jamie and Pete were blessed with two children, a son Ryan, and a daughter Molly, who they raised in Underwood, Wash., and who also attended White Salmon schools. Jamie loved watching the kids play sports in high school, golfing with family and friends, and later discovered pickleball, which gave her much joy and friendships in her later years. She instilled in her children that time with family and friends and friends who are family are above all else more important than any-thing else in this world.
Jamie’s favorite job ever, though, was the role of “Mema.” Her three grandchildren- Emma, Adam, and Liam, were her reasons to get out of bed in the morning. Ryan, his wife Anna, and her grandchildren live in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Mema visited fairly frequently due to flight benefits from Ryan’s job. She called Niagara Falls her “happy place” because those kids lit up her life.
Jamie is survived by her mother, Alberta Kreps of The Dalles; sister Lynda (Andy) McNab of Grangeville, Idaho; son Ryan (Anna) McNab of Niagara Falls; daughter Molly McNab of Vancouver, Wash.; and her grandchildren Emma, Adam, and Liam McNab, all of Niagara Falls; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Jamie was preceded in death by her husband Pete McNab and her father Bill Kreps.
A public memorial service will take place at a later date due to current COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, the Jamie G. Kreps McNab Memorial Scholarship Fund for aspiring teachers has been established at Riverview Community Bank.
To send condolences to Jamie’s family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.