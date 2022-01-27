Our dad, Frank Daniel Lamp, who lived to within four days of his 91st birthday, died on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. He left due to a stroke that weakened his body. He was welcomed on the other side by his dad, Lyle Henry Lamp; mom, Bessie Margaret (Davis)Lamp; baby sister, Josephine Lamp; older sister Georgia May (Lamp) Martin; wife, Loretta Delores (Pasto) Lamp; and son David Joseph Lamp.
The remaining family, daughter Lynne (Raymond) Farzati, and son Owen (Karen) Lamp, were glad to serve dad and help make his last time on earth as comfortable as possible.
Frank’s legacy continues in the lives of the grandchildren Jordan, Emily, Victoria, Ligia, Joshua, Rachel, Wesley, Gunner, and Elliot.
Frank was one hard working man who survived the Depression years, served in a radio tower in Germany during the Korean war, learned to fly seaplanes, play the piano and guitar, was a ham radio operator for a time, loved to repair things for friends, talk electronics, eat sweets — especially chocolate and ice cream — square danced, worked for the Portland International Airport for most of his career, plus worked as a custodian for St. Ignatius Church.
Frank’s dad taught him, “If you want something done right, do it yourself,” and he lived that motto.
Our parents instilled in us the desire to help others as they often did with neighbors, friends, and family.
We thank all those that cared and loved our dad and appreciate all the prayers and words of encouragement.
Dad will share a vault with Loretta at Wilhelm’s Portland Memorial Funeral Home.
