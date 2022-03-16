Diana M. (Lash) Munsen, 75, passed away at her home with her children by her side. Dementia has robbed the family of our matriarch. Cruelly and unapologetically, it slowly stole her away and on Feb. 8, 2022, extinguished her beautiful light.
Mom was an amazing horseman; she rode throughout her life, until the family lost our beloved "Madge" and Mom was just unable to replace her. Mom was extremely artistic. She created many beautiful paintings, intricate quilts, and cherished afghans over the years. She loved to read and garden. Activities she was eventually unable to do.
However, dementia can't steal our memories: The long trail rides, horse shows, camping, and the countless rock concerts. The late nights playing Gin Rummy and sharing a bottle of blackberry wine with Michelle. Watching or going to Blazer games with Mark. She loved spoiling her grandbabies, especially when they lived next door.
Mom encouraged us to follow our own paths but to always maintain family connections and to be there for each other. Mom's legacy continues as this sentiment is instilled in the next generation.
Diana is survived by daughter Michelle (Jason) Williams and son Mark Munsen; grandkids Jonathan Williams, Elizabeth (Bud) Williams-Scott, Jacob Williams, and Dayton Munsen; great-grandkids Ayden, Ares, Alivia, and Maggie; brother Richard Lash; sister-in-law Pearl Munsen; and several nieces/nephews, great-nieces/nephews and cousins.
She was proceed in death by her husband, Wilton "Buzz" Munsen, parents, Ollie F. Lash, Jr. and Lorena (Groat) Lash, aunts June Martin and Alice McDermott, and nephew Michael Lash.
A special acknowledgment to Mark for being Mom’s caregiver, while managing her own limitations, which allowed Mom to remain at home the last few years. Thank you to Danielle Ostrander, Heart of Hospice, and Family Resource Home Care for being there for us. Memorial service will be held at later date.
