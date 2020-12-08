Charles Edwin Brown (Charley) was surrounded by family when he passed at his home in Rufus, Ore., on Dec. 4, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Norma Jean Brown; his children, Lynette Mansfield, Deanna Wilson, Charles D. Brown, Jill Ehly, and Janae Trindle; sister Edna Gay Petersen; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Charley was born on March 24, 1934, in Powell, Wyo., and raised in Prosser, Wash. Charley served in the Navy from 1951 to 1954 aboard the USS Los Angeles. After his time in the service and marrying Norma, he made his way to Rufus in 1963. There he worked on the large public works projects and construction, including the John Day Dam and I-84 freeway. Rufus felt like home nearly immediately due to the kind neighbors and community. Charley’s arena in Rufus was a welcoming place for many people looking to learn to ride horses, rope calves, run poles, or just enjoy each other’s’ company.
He was many things: Caring father, loving husband, honorable veteran, talented horseman, adventurous hunter, skilled equipment operator, and thoughtful friend. He attended the baseball games, football games, wrestling matches, rodeos, awards ceremonies, and music concerts of all his children and grandchildren. When he met new people, he was sure to tell them how proud he was of his family and brag on them. Social events of any kind were his favorite and he made an impression on everyone he met by being his charming, witty, sweet self. Charley enjoyed life with good food, elk hunting, family outings, social hour, neighbors, and horses. Many people know him as their teacher and have fond memories of time spent with Charley in his arena, around the campfire, or at a social gathering.
To anyone who knows Charley they know he is one of a kind and was loved by all.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.