Brian Keith Drake was born on Feb. 26, 1956, in Springfield, Ill. Brian lived many places in his young childhood, but created a permanent residence in The Dalles, Ore., with his parents Joe and Macy, at age 6. Brian had a great upbringing here in The Dalles and won many athletic awards for The Dalles High School Track and Field Team.
After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and went on to attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Brian’s history of fire fighting and serving in the Navy motivated his passion of civil service, so it was only natural that he became a police officer for the city upon his return to The Dalles in the mid-1980s. He held this position for 20 years.
Brian passed in his home on Nov. 19, 2021. He survived by his son and two daughters. Brian will be missed for his clever sense of humor and undeniable wit. Although his life took many unexpected turns, he always spoke highly of this community and often reminisced on fond memories.
Brain will be laid to rest at Odd Fellows Cemetery on Cherry Heights, in The Dalles.
Thank you for your service, Brian.
