Ben L. Baird was born in Albia, Iowa, to the parents of Evangeline Baird and Sargent and Reverend Benjamin Baird. Ben grew up in Nebraska and moved to California with his family during his high school years.
Ben was an athlete in high school; he ran on his high school track team. He often bragged about having football legend Frank Gifford as his teammate. After high school, Ben attended Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles. Ben was also known as Benji Boy, Benny Lou and Kool Breeze.
Ben served in the U.S. Army and did a tour in the Korean conflict. His battalion received a battle star award or their service. Upon returning to the States, Ben used the G.I. Bill to earn a B.A. in art from the University of Mexico. After serving as a social worker in the Bay area for a few years, Ben attend Chapman University to obtain his California Teaching Credential. His career in art including many experiences from set design to teaching at juvenile hall. Ben loved to draw and was notorious, within his family, for the funny “cartoonish” character drawing he would make of family members on a napkin during a meal.
Another of Ben’s passions was table tennis. He loved playing table tennis and found a club to play in wherever he lived. He was a nationally rated player and once won a National Championship in his age division in doubles.
Ben was a long-time resident of the Columbia River Gorge. Ben loved living in Underwood and referred his view from his front porch as God’s country. You may have seen Ben walking his dog, Skanito, in White Salmon. If you look closely around town, you may notice his “sculptures” made out of chewed gum, disposable plastic tooth flosser fashioned as an American flag. They are on fire hydrants and wood fences in both White Salmon and Hood River. If you had the privilege of knowing Ben, you know that he had a great sense of humor and could make you laugh. He may have even said to you, “If you do good, you’ll be good.”
Ben is survived by his son Matthew and his daughter Kristina, and he is sorely missed by his extended family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.