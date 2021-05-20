Alvin “Lad” Lash passed away in Redmond, Ore., at his home on May 14, 2021. Lad was born July 1, 1930, to Orville and Mary (Saunders) Lash in The Dalles, Ore. He graduated from the Dalles Union High School 1948.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1948-50. He then worked for ODF in the Dalles. He met and married Donna M. Strixner Nov 27, 1955, in The Dalles. He went on to work at the Dalles Fire Department. They had a son, Steve, in 1955, a daughter, Cindy, in 1957 and another son, Brian, in 1960.
In the pursuit of an aviation career, and after his second trip to Alaska flying airplanes he rebuilt, Cal Butler, “Butler Aircraft,” hired him in the spring of 1965 to fly as a crop duster in the spring and a tanker pilot in the summer. In 1979, Lad started Sherman Aviation in Wasco, Ore. he operated the business until 1994. He retired from Butler Aircraft at the end of the fire season 1997. He was 67 years old, flying a C-130 air tanker number 67. He loved his 7s.
After his retirement, Lad went on to build numerous aircraft and cars, something he had always done and loved. He enjoyed trips with Mom in their RV to visit friends and especially their annual two week spring trip to Forest Creek in the Mount Hood National Forest. In Lad’s earlier days, he loved hunting, fishing, horseback riding, backpacking and camping.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Donna on June 8, 2014. He is survived by his children Steve and Becky Lash, Cindy and Robert Meyers and Brian and Kristi Lash, six grandchildren and 10great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be June 5 at the American Legion Community Park, 850 S.W. Rimrock Way, Redmond, from 1-5 p.m.
