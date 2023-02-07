The Gorge Sinfonietta is known for diverse and exciting programs, from collaborations with outstanding artists to innovative new music. The orchestra’s fondness for pushing boundaries will be on full display as it presents a program of premieres by an outstanding group of young composers on February 17 and 19.

The program includes John Mackey’s “Under the Rug,” a joyous, tongue-in-cheek concert opener that describes a 1950s housewife under siege by an army of dust bunnies. Mackey takes the familiar sound of early television theme songs to unexpected places. Besides being an orchestral showcase, “Under the Rug” is buoyant and catchy. As the composer says, “You can dance to it!”