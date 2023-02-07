The Gorge Sinfonietta is known for diverse and exciting programs, from collaborations with outstanding artists to innovative new music. The orchestra’s fondness for pushing boundaries will be on full display as it presents a program of premieres by an outstanding group of young composers on February 17 and 19.
The program includes John Mackey’s “Under the Rug,” a joyous, tongue-in-cheek concert opener that describes a 1950s housewife under siege by an army of dust bunnies. Mackey takes the familiar sound of early television theme songs to unexpected places. Besides being an orchestral showcase, “Under the Rug” is buoyant and catchy. As the composer says, “You can dance to it!”
Los Angeles based composer Austin Wintory has received a large number of awards and accolades for his exciting music for movies and videogames. He was the first game composer to be nominated for a Grammy. That nomination was for his score to the 2012 game “Journey.” Wintory has turned his game score into an extended concert piece called “Traveler: A Journey Symphony.” Traveler was recorded last year by the London Symphony Orchestra. It features a concerto-like solo that was written for studio musician superstar Tina Guo. The Sinfonietta’s Principal Cello Michelle Edwards will play the solo in the local performance. The Sinfonietta’s performance of “Traveler” will be the US premiere performance.
While certainly not a “young composer,” conductor Mark Steighner was commissioned before the pandemic to write a memorial piece in honor of Sinfonietta violist Erica Roulier’s father-in-law. “Turn, and Start for Home” will receive its premiere performance in the February concerts, featuring Principal Violist Jim Garrett.
“Vanitas” is the name for a genre of painting that was developed centuries ago. Vanitas paintings often include symbols of time passing and reminders of life’s brevity. Composer Cody Matthew Johnson and poet Andrew Smithers created their “Vanitas” for speaker and orchestra as a meditation on current events in America. Somewhere between poetry and rap, the text of “Vanitas” explores the social and political discourse and conflicts of recent years in a thoughtful and challenging way. Its language is direct, moving and mesmerizing.
Conductor Mark Steighner worked with Cody Johnson for several months to arrange the music for orchestra, and the Gorge Sinfonietta will present its world premiere. The composer and writer will be in attendance. It’s a great opportunity for local audiences to meet one of the rising star composers in media.
The Young Voices concerts will be Friday, February 17 at 7 PM and Sunday, February 19 at 2 PM at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Rd in Odell.
Tickets are $25 adults ($15 for CGOA Members), $5 youth ages 10-17, and free for kids under 10. Tickets are available at gorgeorchestra.org. A limited number of $5 tickets are available for patrons with Oregon Trail/SNAP cards. For information about all CGOA events, visit gorgeorchestra.org, or check out gorgeorchestra on Facebook and Instagram.
