Heidi Henning

Senior Library Assistant Heidi Henning leads toddler storytime at the White Salmon Valley Community Library.

 Alana Lackner photo

As senior library assistant at the White Salmon Valley Community Library, Heidi Henning has been running storytimes in the Gorge for nearly 20 years. As a Goldendale native, though, her background with libraries in the Gorge goes even further back.

“I can remember storytimes with Mrs. Alexander, the Goldendale librarian, when I was in preschool and just absolutely loving it,” Henning said. “I can remember watching her put books on display and thinking, ‘That’s the coolest thing in the whole world. I want to choose which books go on display.’”