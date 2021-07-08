A fire which started in a field near Spring Street in White Salmon Thursday afternoon has been contained, fire officials said.
Klickitat County Fire District No. 3 Chief Wesley Long said the fire started due to an individual cutting metal near tall, dry grass. The fire caused road closures and fire officials requested Klickitat PUD to denenergize power lines in the area to allow for crews to better prevent spread of the blaze, though Klickitat PUD restored power by 5 p.m, Long said. Main Street reopened to public traffic around 4:30 p.m.
The grass fire prompted fire officials to call a Level 3 GO evacuation order from Champion Lane East to Spring Street, north to Snowden Road near posse grounds (Rebel lane), west along Snowden Road, Simmons Road, and back south across NW Loop Road to NW Spring Street; and a Level 1 Get Ready evacuation order from posse grounds north to Larson Ranch road along Snowden. By 4 p.m. all Level 3 orders were dropped down to Level 1 GET READY.
Crews are in mop-up around the 7.1 acre area that was consumed by the blaze. Firefighters performed structure protection measures around structures located near the fire, including Gardner Funeral Home.
Crews responded to the fire from Southwest Fire, including Fire District No. 3 and Bingen and White Salmon Fire Departments, as well as crews from Skamania Fire Districts No. 3 and No. 1, Trout Lake Fire Department, Washington Department of Natural Resources, the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, and Klickitat PUD.
