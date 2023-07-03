White Salmon City Council

On June 21, they White Salmon City Council approved the Housing Action Plan created by housing consultant Michael Mehaffy. 

 Noah Noteboom photo

WHITE SALMON — The hottest topic in White Salmon has been housing and how the city plans to increase opportunities for middle and low income residents, and diversify the housing market. On June 15, the city council and planning commission held a joint work session with the assistance of Structura Naturalis Inc. President, Michael Mehaffy to discuss the Housing Action Plan and the Housing Needs Analysis. The HAP will look to increases the supply of housing by providing incentives, preserve existing affordable housing by providing supportive regulations and encourage the development of well-located, livable homes.

On June 21, the White Salmon City Council adopted Resolution 2023-06-56, which approved the final draft of the Housing Action Plan (HAP) during their meeting. The plan provided short, medium and long-term actions, and outlined goals and strategies. The city received a $25,000 grant to help produce the studies.