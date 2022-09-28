October 2022 sky

A look at constellations in October’s southern sky. 

Jim White What's in the Night Sky

Welcome to October, our first full month of Autumn. We’re still in daylight saving time, but the seasonal change is apparent in the change of day length. At the start of October, sunrise is just after 7 a.m., and sunset is at about 6:45 p.m. By Halloween, sunrise will back off to about 7:45 a.m, and sunset will be a few minutes before 6 p.m. Shorter days in October, but earlier times for viewing the night skies.

Jupiter and Saturn remain prominent in our southern evening sky in October. Jupiter will be hard to mistake, the brightest “star” in the southern sky, situated in the faint constellation Pisces, one of the 12 Zodiac constellations. Jupiter is beginning to pull away from Earth, but is still close. And the solar system’s giant will be in the best position for evening viewing in October. It will be pretty much due south during the month, and at its highest point in the sky in October evenings. Saturn is to the right of Jupiter, and a bit lower in the sky. Saturn made its closest approach to us this year on Sept. 26. While not as bright as Jupiter, Saturn will outshine nearby stars and should be easy to pick out. Use the picture with this article to locate the two bright planets.