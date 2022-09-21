The Dalles Chamber Foundation and Little Music City has made it to the public voting phase for an opportunity to receive a $90,000 multi-year grant for a free, live music series in The Dalles, Ore.
The Dalles needs your support to bring free, live music concert series to our community at the Lewis and Clark Festival Park.
The Levitt AMP Grant Awards are an exciting, multi-year grant opportunity for small to mid-sized towns to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series. This free outdoor concert series will reimagine an underutilized public space to create an inclusive destination for people of all ages and background.
The Dalles’ proposal is posted on the Levitt Foundation website, where the public can learn more about the other 36 communities across the country who have advanced to the voting phase.
Sponsors of the bid for The Dalles is inviting the public to vote in support of The Dalles’ proposal to bring free, live music to Lewis and Clark Festival Park.
The number of votes received for The Dalles Chamber Foundation will be a key factor when the Levitt Foundation selects its grant recipients. Public voting opens September 12, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and ends September 21, at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. There are two easy ways to cast your vote: online at levitt.org/vote or via text to 866-AMP-2023 (866-267-2023) with the keyword TDMUSIC.
The Top 20 finalists will be selected through the online and text-to-vote public voting phase. The Levitt Foundation will then review the top proposals and will select up to 10 Levitt AMP grant recipients, which will be announced on November 15, 2022. Learn more at levitt.org/vote
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.