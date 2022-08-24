‘Cascade Locks and Canal’

Waucoma Bookstore is hosting local author Janice Crane for a book signing on Friday, Sept. 2 from 5-7 p.m. at the bookstore, 212 Oak St., Hood River. Crane will be signing her new book, “Cascade Locks and Canal,” a history book about Cascade Locks and the Canal that features historic photographs from the Cascade Locks Historical Museum and additional photographs from private collections and museums along the Columbia River.

