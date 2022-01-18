The Wasco County Board of Commissioners agreed in early January to a settlement reached with Opioid distributors nationally in which the county was a “non litigating” entity, meaning the county was supportive of the settlement process but was not active in the litigation.
The settlement will bring between $700,000 and $800,000 in mitigation over a number of years, Kristen Campbell, county legal counsel, told the board. The flow of funds could begin as early as this April.
Commissioner Kathy Schwartz noted the mitigation was insufficient, but was likely the best the county could expect.
“This is so frustrating, these companies have caused so much suffering in our local communities. This really doesn’t cover the damage that was done by these companies, but this is the world we are living in,” she said.
The settlements were contained in two agreements, virtually identical, that were negotiated with two different mixes of companies involved in the crisis, Campbell said. She said there would be “a lot of leeway” in how the funds were used, and added that the state of Oregon would receive additional funds that counties could apply for as grants for opioid-related programs.
All three commissioners voted to accept the settlement agreements as presented.
Commented