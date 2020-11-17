Students from the Klickitat County have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for Spring 2020 Quarter. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50.
Bingen — sophomore Cesar Robles; Carson — freshman Julio Cesar Ramos-Vazquez; Lyle — senior Fredrick Hope; White Salmon — senior Valerie Fischer, sophomore Barrett Ihde, freshman Carolyn Gimenez Laberge, sophomore Rachel Luther, junior Nora Robison, senior Audrey Slater, junior Rosalyn Slater.
