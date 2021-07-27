The back-to-back Under Canvas hearings will continue under a hearing examiner, it was ruled in a July 14 hearing.
Hearing examiner Andrew Kottkamp ruled in favor of Klickitat County, which decided months ago to allow a hearing examiner to preside over the conditional use permit application and SEPA appeal hearings, which will commence July 29-30 at 9 a.m.
Days before the originally scheduled hearing last month, appellant Klickitat Land Preservation Fund filed a motion to dismiss Kottkamp from the hearings on the basis that the Klickitat County Board of Adjustment were the correct body preside over the hearings, and that Kottkamp did not have jurisdiction over the matter.
That motion was ultimately denied by Kottkamp, according to the decision and order which was signed by Kottkamp and obtained by Columbia Gorge News, who will continue on as the hearing examiner appointed to conduct a hearing a render a decision on both hearings.
The hearings are two major roadblocks in the way of the proposed Under Canvas luxury camping development, planned to be constructed on Oak Ridge Road near Husum, Wash.
The Klickitat County Planning Department had filed a mitigated determination of non-significance, an environmental ruling that grants approval to a planned development with conditions that take into account environmental impacts. The Klickitat Land Preservation Fund later appealed the decision on the basis that the developer’s application did not contain adequate information for approval.
Request to provide public comment will continue to be accepted before 5 p.m. on July 28. Interested parties will be put on a list and invited to join the hearings to provide testimony before the hearing examiner.
