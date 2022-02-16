THE DALLES — Kimberly Cutting Tyskiewicz has been named the new director of educational success and innovative programming with North Wasco County School District 21, according to a Jan. 31 District 21 press release.
A new position to the district, Tyskiewicz will be responsible for “establishing an instructional vision and focused plan for supporting and improving student achievement across D21,” with program development and oversight of Riverbend Community School, the Youth Corrections Education Program at NORCOR, Alternative Learning Center at Wahtonka Campus and the educational program at Kelly Avenue School falling under her responsibilities.
“The need for optional educational and innovative programs outside the traditional classroom model has grown exponentially throughout the pandemic. Historically, alternative schools and programs were designed to educate students who had not found success in mainstream schools, but this is no longer the case for many students. There has been a systemic change to the way many view education, finding that these non-traditional initiatives produce significant gains in closing the achievement gap — allowing students to find the educational paths that best suit them,” said the press release.
“Students need hope, something to grab a hold of to sustain them when things get hard. And each student finds that hope in their own way” said Tyskiewicz. “That is why having a variety of ways to learn, to connect, and to demonstrate what they know is so vital. Alternative programs provide just that, and I am very excited to start sparking hope that motivates our kids.”
According to the press release, Tyszkiewicz brings to the position “a long history in academic administration and extensive training in a broad variety of educational aspects including alternative education programming, instructional skills and interventions and graduation rate improvement.” Tysckiewicz holds an Educational Administration degree from Concordia University and administrative degrees from both Willamette and George Fox Universities.
Most recently, Tysckiewicz was the principal for Alsea Online, a virtual K-12 program, where she also served as program administrator and Spanish translator.
